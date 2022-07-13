ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mulberry, FL

Mulberry T-Mobile Thief Got Away With 2 iPhones And Detectives Want Them Back

By Local - Liz Shultz
 2 days ago

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives in Polk County are hoping that someone can identify a T-Mobile store iPhone thief.

According to detectives, on July 3rd, at around 5:30 p.m., the male subject pictured below pretended to be a customer and when he saw an opportunity, he took it. He also took two iPhones.

The theft occurred at the T-Mobile store at 2032 Shepherd Road near Mulberry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19GUW8_0gehmlZ500

If you recognize him, or you have information that could be helpful to this investigation, please contact Detective Hannon from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-499-2400 (Case #22-27648).

To remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers in one of four ways:

  • CALL 1-800-226 TIPS (8477)
  • DIAL **TIPS from your cell phone
  • VISIT the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,”
  • DOWNLOAD the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet.

You will always remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.

