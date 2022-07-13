Mulberry T-Mobile Thief Got Away With 2 iPhones And Detectives Want Them Back

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives in Polk County are hoping that someone can identify a T-Mobile store iPhone thief.

According to detectives, on July 3rd, at around 5:30 p.m., the male subject pictured below pretended to be a customer and when he saw an opportunity, he took it. He also took two iPhones.

The theft occurred at the T-Mobile store at 2032 Shepherd Road near Mulberry.

If you recognize him, or you have information that could be helpful to this investigation, please contact Detective Hannon from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-499-2400 (Case #22-27648).

To remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers in one of four ways:

CALL 1-800-226 TIPS (8477)

DIAL **TIPS from your cell phone

VISIT the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,”

DOWNLOAD the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet.

You will always remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.

