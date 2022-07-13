KLDiscovery Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 10, 2022; Conference Call 8:30 AM ET August 11, 2022

VANCOUVER, BC, July 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Regency Silver Corp. ("Regency Silver" or the "Company") RSMX announces that it has granted stock options to acquire a total of 1,900,000 common shares of the Company to directors, officers, employees, and consultants at a price of $0.07, subject to vesting requirements. All options were granted pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan and are subject to the terms of the applicable grant agreements and the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

