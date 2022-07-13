ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLDiscovery Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 10, 2022; Conference Call 8:30 AM ET August 11, 2022

KLDiscovery Inc. ("KLD"), a leading global provider of electronic discovery, information governance and data recovery technology solutions will announce second quarter 2022 financial results following the market close on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Management will conduct a conference call to discuss KLD's financial results at 8:30 AM ET on Thursday, August...

Benzinga

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For July 18, 2022

CME data available on A7’s platform (NASDAQ: CME) TDA enhancing thinkorswim product (NYSE: SCHW) Adobe: BNPL sees major slowdown (NASDAQ: ADBE) TradeZero is the holistic trading solution for beginner and advanced traders which differentiates itself on:. A time- and volatility-tested gateway to market. $0 direct access routing and no...
Benzinga

MPX International Announces Postponement of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO NEWSWIRE SERVICES IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS. TORONTO, ONTARIO – TheNewswire - July 12, 2022 – MPX International Corporation ("MPX International", "MPXI" or the...
Benzinga

CLEANGO INNOVATIONS INC. Provides an Update on the Previously Mentioned Letter of Intent / Distribution Agreement with the German Distributor and Proposed Private Placement

Vancouver BC – TheNewswire - July 12, 2022 - CleanGo Innovations Inc. CGII CGII SOFSF APO CleanGo Innovations Inc. ("CleanGo" or the "Company) is pleased to announce an update regarding its letter of intent with HAST. In April of this year, CleanGo hosted the HAST management team in Houston,...
Benzinga

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports June 2022 Performance Figures

CSE leads domestic exchanges with 16 IPOs during first half 2022. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2022) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced its market statistics for the month of June 2022. June 2022 Operating Statistics. Trading volume of CSE-listed securities totaled 1.2 billion...
Benzinga

SCTL: An underappreciated opportunity in CDMOs – Initiating Coverage

It's an oft-repeated cycle in healthcare – businesses mature, needs change, and new sectors develop to fulfill those needs. Innovation is alive and well in the pharmaceutical space, and post-COVID, pharmaceutical companies are looking for ways to improve their innovation efficiency – through development partnerships, acquisitions and outsourcing. Contract development management organizations (CDMOs) are a prime beneficiary of these trends.
Benzinga

A $1-Million Bet On Upside To Tesla Stock

Tesla Inc’s TSLA head of artificial intelligence and leader of Autopilot, Andrej Karpathy, Wednesday announced his departure from the company. On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said the volume traded in Tesla’s stock on Thursday outpaced the next five highest trading companies combined. The options...
Benzinga

NVR Gears Up To Report Q2 Earnings: What's In The Offing?

NVR, Inc.'s (NYSE: NVR) second-quarter 2022 earnings and revenues are expected to have increased on a year-over-year basis, courtesy of higher pricing. In the last reported quarter, the top and bottom lines beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. On a year-over-year basis, earnings increased 84%. Total revenues (Homebuilding & Mortgage Banking fees combined), however, grew 17% on a year-over-year basis.
Benzinga

Why Ford Motor Stock Is Trading Higher

Ford Motor Company F shares are trading higher by 3.86% to $11.83 Friday afternoon amid overall market strength. Shares of auto companies are trading higher amid overall market strength as stocks rebound after falling in recent sessions on recession fears. What Happened?. Market indexes are higher as investors assess today's...
RETAIL
Benzinga

Regency Silver Corp. announces grant of stock options

VANCOUVER, BC, July 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Regency Silver Corp. ("Regency Silver" or the "Company") RSMX announces that it has granted stock options to acquire a total of 1,900,000 common shares of the Company to directors, officers, employees, and consultants at a price of $0.07, subject to vesting requirements. All options were granted pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan and are subject to the terms of the applicable grant agreements and the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Shareholder Update: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Molecular Partners AG (MOLN)

The Class: Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons who purchased or otherwise acquired Molecular Partners AG MOLN American Depository Shares (ADS) in connection with the Company's initial public offering ("IPO") and/or Molecular Partners securities between June 16, 2021 and April 26, 2022. Molecular Partners operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 137 stocks made new 52-week lows. Rio Tinto RIO is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. First Wave BioPharma FWBI was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week low. Codexis CDXS's stock dropped...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Amazon Stock Is Up Today

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading higher by 2.30% to $113.18 Friday afternoon amid overall market strength. Also, Barclays analyst Ross Sandler Friday maintained Amazon with an Overweight, the price target adjusts to $195; Stifel analyst Scott Devitt maintained Amazon with a Buy and lowered the price target from $190 to $185.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Vroom Reveals Pricing Of UACC Auto Loan Securitization

Vroom Inc VRM subsidiary, United Auto Credit Corporation (UACC), has priced an auto loan securitization of $255.08 million of automobile receivable backed notes. The transaction represents UACC's fourteenth securitization overall and second since its acquisition by Vroom on February 1, 2022. The offering features five classes of sequential-pay securities. UACC...
CREDITS & LOANS
Benzinga

Media advisory - Minister Champagne to attend the Farnborough International Airshow

OTTAWA, ON, July 15, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development will be in the United Kingdom on July 18 and 19 to attend the 2022 Farnborough International Airshow and meet with key stakeholders in the aerospace, space and defence sectors. Dates:
WORLD
Benzinga

Is Solana Safe?

Decided Solana (SOL) is safe for your risk tolerance? You can get (SOL) on eToro today. Solana’s origins date back to 2017 when founder Anatoly Yakovenko published the whitepaper draft. The whitepaper was about a new time-keeping technique for distributed systems called proof-of-history (POH). Ultimately, Yakovenko teamed up with...
COMPUTERS
Benzinga

2022 Cannabis Halftime Report: Batten Down The Hatches

There is a perception that licensed legal cannabis businesses are essentially printing money. Year after year, mainstream news articles tout the exponential growth of the industry, the record-breaking sales figures each 4/20 and the increasing number of states enacting or considering legalization. However, these reports exclude how increasing competition, festering federal uncertainty, a prospering illicit market and crippling taxes and regulations chip away at profits. In fact, due to 280E, a typical multi-state operator is paying an effective tax rate of more than 60% each year, while Amazon's effective federal income tax rate was 6.1% in 2021.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Chinese City Of Shenzhen Records 2.6 Million Signups For Its CBDC

Two months after the City of Shenzhen announced the airdropping of 30 million e-CNY central bank digital currency (CBDC), the Shenzhen Chamber of Commerce recorded over 2.6 million signups for its CBDC. The airdrop was announced as a measure to boost consumer spending, in the wake of an economic slowdown...
ECONOMY

