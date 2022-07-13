ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorain, OH

Video: Lorain Schools investigate allegations that teachers encouraged students to fight

By Melissa Reid, Jordan Unger
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

LORAIN Ohio (WJW) – The Lorain City School District is looking into student allegations that middle school teachers encouraged students to fight back in May.

The alleged incident happened during the school day on May 9 at Southview Middle School.

The district is investigating video from student cell phones and hallway security cameras. The district says the videos appear to show staff members encouraging two students to fight and then mocking them in front of other students.

“Lorain City Schools is entrusted to provide safe, caring environments for our students, staff and all who enter our schools,” said Superintendent Dr. Jeff Graham in a statement. “Although we’re still engaged in due process, I really struggle with what I’ve seen in these videos, and I want to make it clear that anyone who violates our promise to take care of the children of Lorain is unwelcome here in our district.”

The district says any discipline that comes from the investigation will follow school board policy.

Comments / 4

Jonathan bailey
2d ago

that's good they need to fight if the having problems it's best to fight and not get a gun that's what's wrong with the world now everybody wanna shoot what happened to fighting i salute the teachers for letting this happen every school needs this amd out of school the murder rate would drop tremendously

Reply(2)
2
 

