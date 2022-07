Roseburg Police cited a man who was painting a section of the bike path, early Thursday. An RPD report said just after 2:40 a.m. an officer contacted the 32-year old under the Rowe Street bridge. When the officer asked the suspect why he was painting the path yellow, the man stated it was to prevent bicyclists from hitting him. The officer observed a nearby painting which said, “I heart Roseburg”. The man admitted to being responsible for that painting as well. The suspect was cited for second-degree criminal mischief.

ROSEBURG, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO