100 basis point hike is straight ahead due to hot inflation, says market researcher Jim Bianco

The U.S. Federal Reserve raised its target Fed funds rate by 0.75% in June, its first interest rate hike of that size since 1994. With this month's Federal Open Market Committee meeting just around the corner, the bond market is now anticipating a greater than 50/50 chance the Fed will ramp up its tightening even further with a 1% interest rate hike in July.
NEW YORK, July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed modestly lower on Wednesday after investors digested hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data, which fueled fears that the Federal Reserve could raise key interest rates by as much as 100 basis points later this month.
The banking sector is structurally important for any economy. As many would recall, U.S. banks were hit badly during the 2008–2009 Global Financial Crisis, when the housing market crash pushed the economy into its longest recession since World War II. Many economists are now predicting a U.S. recession. Here’s what happens to banks during a recession.
Wharton's Jeremy Siegel thinks the US economy is past the peak of inflation. He said he still expects the Fed to hike rates by another 75-basis points this month. But the central bank needs to be very careful in order to prevent an economic slowdown.
Another 40-year high in inflation has may leave no choice for the Federal Reserve but to hike interest rates by a 100 basis points at its July 27 policy meeting, pros are beginning to say. "I think they'll definitely go big [on a rate hike]. The key question is how...
Less than 24 hours after James Webb delighted us with the wonders of outer space, the June inflation report brought us screeching back to Earth. US consumer prices climbed 9.1% in June from a year prior, topping expectations of an 8.8% gain. That’s the highest rate of inflation since 1981, and a sign that it still hasn’t peaked, despite our best efforts to not spend anything on Prime Day.
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Pinterest — Shares of the image-sharing social media company surged 16.2% on a report from the Wall Street Journal that Elliott Management has acquired a more than 9% stake. Citigroup — Citigroup rallied 13.2% after second-quarter earnings beat on the...
U.S. stocks fell sharply for a second straight session Tuesday as investors brace for June inflation data. The commodity and currency markets were in focus for much of the trading day, with oil prices under duress and the dollar inching closer toward breaking parity with the euro. The S&P 500...
Paul Constant is a writer at Civic Ventures and the cohost of the "Pitchfork Economics" podcast. Larry Summers and Fed Chair Jerome Powell argue high unemployment will help inflation. Constant says the real solution isn't to take money out of ordinary Americans' pockets. This is an opinion column. The thoughts...
The euro hovered a whisker above parity on the dollar on Wednesday ahead of U.S. inflation data, with traders wary a sky-high reading could force it to lows not seen in decades. Markets are also wary of a surprise from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, which sets policy at...
It is hard to be a buyer of stocks as the risks of inflation and the Fed-induced slowdown of the economy continue to grow. The CPI data Wednesday was the latest in a long list of disappointing economic figures, and the result now is a coin toss between a 75 and 100-basis-points hike from the Fed in two weeks.
(Reuters) - The European Central Bank is late to the rate-hike party but at least it's on its way, unlike the Bank of Japan. But both banks will find their plans for tackling the inflation versus growth dilemma confronting the world's central banking elite examined closely. The news elsewhere could...
Copper is seen as a leading indicator of economic health because of its use in many sectors. At the moment, prices are falling even though there's little indication of demand falling sharply or supply increasing, said Daniel Hynes of ANZ. But James Kan, head of Asia basic materials research at...
Central banks have made clear that after a sluggish start, they're serious about putting a lid on inflation. Now, as prices soar even faster than expected, they're weighing increasingly drastic options.
