100 basis point hike is straight ahead due to hot inflation, says market researcher Jim Bianco

By Melissa Lee
CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames "Jim" Bianco, Bianco Research president, breaks down...

www.cnbc.com

MarketRealist

What Happens to Banks During a Recession and Are Your Deposits Safe?

The banking sector is structurally important for any economy. As many would recall, U.S. banks were hit badly during the 2008–2009 Global Financial Crisis, when the housing market crash pushed the economy into its longest recession since World War II. Many economists are now predicting a U.S. recession. Here’s what happens to banks during a recession.
morningbrew.com

Inflation hits 9.1%, showing no signs of a peak

Less than 24 hours after James Webb delighted us with the wonders of outer space, the June inflation report brought us screeching back to Earth. US consumer prices climbed 9.1% in June from a year prior, topping expectations of an 8.8% gain. That’s the highest rate of inflation since 1981, and a sign that it still hasn’t peaked, despite our best efforts to not spend anything on Prime Day.
Euro Clings To Parity As Traders Wait On U.S. Inflation

The euro hovered a whisker above parity on the dollar on Wednesday ahead of U.S. inflation data, with traders wary a sky-high reading could force it to lows not seen in decades. Markets are also wary of a surprise from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, which sets policy at...
Take Five: A World of Pain, About to Get Worse

(Reuters) - The European Central Bank is late to the rate-hike party but at least it's on its way, unlike the Bank of Japan. But both banks will find their plans for tackling the inflation versus growth dilemma confronting the world's central banking elite examined closely. The news elsewhere could...
