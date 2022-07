SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA --- Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that Nathaniel Brooks has been named as the Coyotes new Skill Development Coach. "We are very pleased to have Nathaniel join André Tourigny's coaching staff," said Armstrong. "Nathaniel has 15 years of experience as a skill development coach and he is a great communicator and teacher. Our players will benefit greatly from his knowledge and expertise, and we are looking forward to having him as part of our staff this season."

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO