William G. Obitz (1935-2022)

Robert D. Shuey, 84, of Palmyra passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022, at his daughter’s home. Born in Annville, he was a son of the late Harold and Mabel (Kreiser) Shuey. He retired from the Army after 42 years as an SFC. He earned numerous medals and awards from both the Army and the PA National Guard. He enjoyed working on and showing his 1959 Ford, as the original owner, which won him 1st place many times at car shows. He was a member of the Annville Cleona Class of 1957, the antique car club, and motorcycle club and he enjoyed his time in church, singing and playing his steel guitar while camping, and loved following hockey.

PALMYRA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO