Annville, PA

James H. Leedom (1945-2022)

By Kreamer Funeral Home
lebtown.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames H. Leedom, 76, passed away on July 11th, 2022. Born October 21st, 1945, to the late Harvey and Ruth Leedom, James graduated from the Annville-Cleona School District. After high school, he went into the Air Force and proudly served his country. He met and married...

Robert D. Shuey (1938-2022)

Robert D. Shuey, 84, of Palmyra passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022, at his daughter’s home. Born in Annville, he was a son of the late Harold and Mabel (Kreiser) Shuey. He retired from the Army after 42 years as an SFC. He earned numerous medals and awards from both the Army and the PA National Guard. He enjoyed working on and showing his 1959 Ford, as the original owner, which won him 1st place many times at car shows. He was a member of the Annville Cleona Class of 1957, the antique car club, and motorcycle club and he enjoyed his time in church, singing and playing his steel guitar while camping, and loved following hockey.
PALMYRA, PA
Nancy A. Dubble (1938-2022)

Nancy A. Dubble, 83, of Carlisle, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Forest Park Nursing Home. She is preceded in death by her husband, Alfred R. Dubble. Born in Hummelstown on August 30, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Horace and Elizabeth A. (Blouch) Gordon. Nancy...
CARLISLE, PA
Paul L. Why (1952-2022)

Paul L. Why, 69, of Annville, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022, at the M.S. Hershey Medical Center. He was the loving husband of Mary Alice (Repino) Why. Born in York, PA, on December 7, 1952, he was the son of the late Purd S. Barshinger and Gloria Floyd of Seven Valleys, PA.
ANNVILLE, PA
Thomas L. “Tom” Van Brunt (1950-2022)

Thomas L. “Tom” Van Brunt, 72, of Lebanon, passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022, at his residence. He was the husband of Linda J. (Getz) Van Brunt, with whom he celebrated 47 years in marriage. Tom was born in Miami, FL, on June 22, 1950, to the...
LEBANON, PA
Annville, PA
Irene W. Lindsay (1939-2022)

Irene Lindsay, formerly of Jonestown, PA, passed away on Saturday, July 2nd, 2022, and has been reunited with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Irene was born at her home in New Danville on January 5th, 1939. She met her husband, Ralph Lindsay, at Raub Supply in Lancaster, where they...
JONESTOWN, PA
Kurt D. Reager (1981-2022)

Kurt D. Reager, 41, of Hummelstown, died on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at his home. He was born on Friday, March 13, 1981, to David L. Reager and Sherry D. Reager nee Springborn, in Lebanon. He graduated from Lebanon High School in 1999 and was a graduate of Pennsylvania College...
LEBANON, PA
James A. “Jim” Demler (1947-2022)

Air Force Master Sergeant, James A. Demler, flew to the angels, in the early morning, on July 11th, 2022. He was the son of the late James L. Demler and Elizabeth (Bours) Demler of Lebanon. Jim was the beloved husband of Catherine L. (Moody) Demler of Lebanon. They were married for almost 17 years.
LEBANON, PA
Thomas E. Gaffney (1937-2022)

Thomas E. Gaffney, 84, of Lebanon, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022, at his residence. He was the loving husband of Barbara K. (Lewis) Gaffney, to whom he was married for 65 years. Born in Harrisburg, he was a son of the late Freeman G. and Evelyn (Beil) Gaffney. Thomas...
LEBANON, PA
Robert T. Marko, Sr. (1940-2022)

Robert T. Marko, Sr., 82, of Lebanon, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon. He was the husband of Gloria J. (Etchberger) Marko of Lebanon. They would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on February 23rd. Born in Lebanon on February 7, 1940,...
LEBANON, PA
William G. Obitz (1935-2022)

William G. Obitz, 86, of Lebanon, graduated to glory on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. He was the husband of the late Janet L. (Klein) Obitz, who passed away in 2021. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, he was a son of the late Charles and Gretchen (Scheler) Obitz. William worked as a...
LEBANON, PA
Rosalyn M. Gaidos (1936-2022)

Rosalyn M. Gaidos, 86, of Lebanon, passed away on Sunday, July 10th, 2022, at Phoenixville Hospital, with her family by her side. She was married to her loving husband, James J. Gaidos, for 60 years. Born in Cornwall, PA, on March 13th, 1936, she was the daughter of the late...
LEBANON, PA
Pet of the Week: Eloise and Nix

LebTown features a different Lebanon County pet each Friday to help us enter the weekend with the best vibes possible. The Pet of the Week will sometimes be a local furbaby who already lives in a happy Lebanon County home. On other occasions, the column will spotlight an animal that’s available for adoption through a local shelter and is seeking a forever family.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Lebanon Area Fair moves Talent Show to Monday night [Paid Press Release]

Longtime Fairgoers will know that the popular Talent Show competition typically takes place on Friday night in the Pavilion, going head-to-head with the Tough Trucks event at the Track and the 4-H and FFA Livestock Sale in North Hall. That scheduling stack up was making it difficult for the Fair’s...
LEBANON, PA
Morgan Innocent, friend of Kortne Stouffer [We Are Lebanon, Pa]

We Are Lebanon, Pa is a positivity project to tell stories of citizens of Lebanon, Pennsylvania. At times, we do a special series of videos to further other causes. The Kortne Stouffer Project is just that. This is the last interview in our I Am Kortne series. These videos have...

