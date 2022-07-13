ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander pleads not guilty to felony stalking charge, remains in jail

By Andrea Dresdale
mix929.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, Britney Spears‘ former husband Jason Alexander pleaded not guilty to charges connected with his alleged attempt to crash her wedding last month, Page Six reports. Alexander was arraigned Tuesday in Ventura County Superior Court. He entered a not guilty plea...

mix929.com

Page Six

Jason Alexander officially pleads not guilty after crashing Britney Spears’ wedding

Britney Spears’ ex-husband, Jason Alexander, has officially entered a not guilty plea after attempting to crash the pop star’s wedding last month, Page Six has learned. Ventura County Senior Deputy District Attorney Erin Meister tells us Alexander, 41, was arraigned Tuesday on the criminal complaint in Ventura County Superior Court, where he appeared from jail via Zoom.
