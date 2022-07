The Minnesota Twins had more issues on the mound on Friday night as a pair of homers led the Chicago White Sox to a 6-2 victory at Target Field. The Twins sent Devin Smeltzer to the mound to start the game, but he didn't last long. The White Sox promptly loaded the bases against the left-hander in the first inning and Andrew Vaughn cashed in with a two-run single to put Chicago on the board.

