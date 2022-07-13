ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackhawks ink forward Max Domi to one-year, $3 million deal

By Mike Santa Barbara
 2 days ago
Carolina Hurricanes center Max Domi. Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports

Domi, 27, played 72 games last season for the Columbus Blue Jackets and Hurricanes, tallying 39 points (11 goals, 28 assists).

The Hurricanes acquired Domi ahead of last season's trade deadline, part of a three-team trade with the Blue Jackets and Florida Panthers.

In 19 regular-season games with the Canes, Domi posted seven points (2 goals, 5 assists). Domi played 14 postseason games for Carolina, finishing with six points (3 goals, 3 assists).

Domi has played 501 career NHL games with the Arizona Coyotes, Montreal Canadians, Blue Jackets, and Hurricanes. He's compiled 101 goals and 213 assists for 314 career points.

Chicago also announced the signings of forwards Andreas Athanasiou (1-year, $3 million) and Colin Blackwell (2-year, $1.2 million), along with goaltender Alex Stalock (1-year, $750,000) to one-way deals.

Athanasiou played last season with the Los Angeles Kings, finishing with 17 points (11 goals, 6 assists) in 28 games.

Blackwell split time between the Seattle Kraken and Toronto Maple Leafs last season, posting 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in 58 games.

Stalock played only one NHL game last season with the San Jose Sharks. In 12 games with Sharks' AHL affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda, Stalock went 0-4 with a 4.04 GAA and .872 SV%.

