Time to talk about my favorite thing in Wichita Falls code enforcement. So it looks like a downtown business was trying to get some attention to folks walking by. They wanted to have something that caught your eye and the owner of Gigi's Closet wanted to paint the sidewalk in front of her building. So she reached out to the owner of the building and he did not have a problem with it. He said, if the city is cool with it, he's fine with it.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO