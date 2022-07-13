Severe Weather Statement issued for Onondaga by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 17:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Onondaga The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Onondaga County in central New York * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 542 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Skaneateles, or 8 miles northeast of Auburn, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Onondaga, Syracuse, Solvay, Skaneateles, Marcellus, Amboy, Camillus, Elbridge, New York State Fairgrounds and Galeville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO