ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

The one word Biden won’t say in Israel

By Alexander Ward, Nahal Toosi and Jonathan Lemire
POLITICO
POLITICO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fbbwu_0gehjTjW00
U.S. President Joe Biden talks after a memorial ceremony in the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, in Jerusalem, on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. | Debbie Hill/Pool via AP Photo

JERUSALEM — For most of his presidency, Joe Biden has ignored or minimized talk about his immediate predecessor, or, as he once called him, “the former guy.”

But as he visits Israel, the West Bank and Saudi Arabia this week, Biden can’t escape the legacy that Donald Trump left behind.

It was there at the entrance of the King David hotel, where Biden is staying and where the last president’s gaudy signature is smack in the middle of the lobby.

But there are non physical reminders as well. Despite their smiles and handshakes, it’s not lost on Israeli and other Middle Eastern officials that Trump made the region the scene of his first foreign trip, while Biden waited a year and half into his presidency to stop by.

Trump made Jerusalem now the U.S.-recognized capital of Israel. He made it so there’s no longer a U.S. consulate that engages with the Palestinians. His policies assured that the dream of a Palestinian state is nearly dead and that Israel has more Arab friends than ever.

Biden has grudgingly accepted this new reality and will do little to change it during roughly 48 hours on the ground in Israel. Comparisons to Trump’s time in the holy land will be unavoidable since the 45th president threw aside convention to be the first to visit the Western Wall and put his name directly on an American embassy in Jerusalem, whose courtyard is dedicated to his son–in-law, Jared Kushner .

Biden isn’t aiming for grand gestures: He wants to show the U.S.-Israeli relationship remains on solid footing before heading to a much trickier meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.


Video link

The actual word “Trump” is unlikely to slip past Biden’s lips.

“I assumed he would stay far away from that name. Like Candyman,” said Kirsten Fontenrose, a former top National Security Council official for the Gulf in the Trump administration. “He won’t want to draw any comparisons…He can’t afford to have references in the Arab press equating their policies.”

“What purpose does bringing up Trump serve? I don’t see any benefit for the U.S. president doing that,” said Randa Slim, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute, adding there’s no imperative to mention Trump even in a show of bipartisanship due to America’s longstanding support for Israel.

Biden may have no incentive to discuss his predecessor. But his team has not shied away from touting a rare area of agreement it has with “the former guy.”

The Biden administration has embraced the Abraham Accords, a Trump-backed effort to improve Israel’s relations with other Arab countries and better integrate it economically, diplomatically and otherwise into the Middle East. Those accords were brokered by the Trump White House, and they’ve normalized relations between Israel and a number of Arab countries, including Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Morocco.

Arab nations had long made it clear that they would not negotiate with Israel until the Palestinians received an independent state of their own. But the Abraham Accords showed that Arab-Israeli relations could be decoupled from the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

The Biden White House wants to build on what Trump started. “We strongly support the Abraham Accords and normalization agreements between Israel and countries in the Arab and Muslim worlds,” an administration official told POLITICO.

Biden aides privately concede that Trump’s deals have helped lower the temperature in the Middle East. One of the president’s objectives on this trip is to push Israel and Saudi Arabia closer together, possibly toward an eventual Abraham Accord of their own.

Israeli officials, for the most part, are hesitant to openly discuss Trump while Biden is in the region.

In the lead-up to the visit, a POLITICO reporter tried asking a half-dozen Israeli officials if they were pleased Biden is continuing Trump’s policy of keeping the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem and building on the normalization deals.

None would comment, not even on background. Eventually, a seventh Israeli official was willing to say, “Of course we’re happy,” that Biden hasn’t changed course on major Trump policy shifts related to the region.

The Biden administration has reversed some of Trump moves in the Middle East. For instance, it restored hundreds of millions of dollars in funding for the Palestinian people, and it has re-established a diplomatic channel to the Palestinians, even though it has not managed to re-open the consulate.

The Biden team also says it supports a two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict — even as Trump’s approach dramatically undermined that possibility —and has warned against Israeli settlement expansion in land claimed by Palestinians for a future state. And it’s trying, but failing, to revive the Iran nuclear deal that Trump tore apart in 2018.

Those shifts, however, are minor when compared to the changes Trump and his team pushed through, which heavily favored Israel. In some cases, legal and diplomatic hurdles have prevented Biden from changing Trump policies — Israel, for example, won’t give permission for the reopening of the consulate for Palestinians in Jerusalem.


“We would like to see a consulate in East Jerusalem,” national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters Wednesday on Air Force One, but “that requires engagement with the Israeli government, requires engagement with the Israeli leadership.” National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby clarified Sullivan’s comments, saying the top aide meant to just say “Jerusalem,” as is consistent with current U.S. policy.

Biden’s visit to the West Bank, where he’s supposed to meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, could prove unusually sensitive. Abbas despised Trump, and it’s possible he may use this moment to air grievances he had with the former president. Trump and Abbas met in 2017 in Bethlehem , a session some reports indicated was tense and awkward .

Many Palestinians have been disappointed by Biden’s relative lack of attention to their situation. Biden is expected to announce $100 million for Palestinian hospitals, giving more aid to make up for the assistance the Trump administration stripped away. But that’s peanuts compared to what Palestinians say they need and a far cry from what they want: The resuscitation of peace talks.

“Are the Palestinian people excited about the visit? No,” a Palestinian official told POLITICO. While the Biden administration has made adjustments to the U.S. rhetoric about the region, “from a policy perspective, nothing has changed.”

While giving the idea of a two-state solution lip service, including saying in Israel that it remains “the best way” forward for both parties, Biden has put virtually no diplomatic muscle behind it. His administration views it as a no-win cause, not least because neither of the parties seems truly ready for serious talks.

The decades-old conflict is further complicated by Hamas, a militant group the U.S. considers a terrorist organization and which controls the Gaza Strip. One of Biden’s first major foreign crises as president was an 11-day battle last year between Israel and Gaza militants.

Overall, Biden’s swing through the region is likely to be a more traditional, quieter affair than Trump’s 2017 trip to the Middle East, which was marked by spectacle.

Trump stopped first not in Jerusalem, but in Riyadh, where his image was plastered on highway signs and projected on the sides of buildings, including the luxury Ritz-Carlton hotel where he stayed (and where later that year Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman would imprison fellow royals and elites he accused of corruption).

Trump was greeted with a lavish ceremony that featured a traditional Saudi sword dance. He also stood next to the Saudi king and president of Egypt to pose — for some unclear reason — with a glowing orb.

Trump’s visit to Israel, his next stop, also included a highly symbolic visit to Jerusalem’s Western Wall —one of Judaism’s holiest sites — as well as unending pledges of love from Netanyahu.

The Netanyahu-Trump relationship was mutually beneficial: his pro-Israel bona fides helped Trump rally his evangelical base while Netanyahu got full-throated support from Washington during tense elections and judicial problems as well as a lopsided White House peace proposal that met many of Israel’s demands at the expense of the Palestinians.

Biden is unlikely to form such a relationship with Israel’s caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid, especially since Lapid may no longer lead the country following Israel’s fifth elections in under four years this fall. Biden may have to soon once again deal with Netanyahu — who himself may in a couple years’ time get Trump back. But if Biden leaves Israel having reduced the subtle pining in Jerusalem for Trump, that may be enough.

Ward reported from Jerusalem. Toosi reported from Washington, and Lemire reported from New York.

Comments / 144

Ken Wolff
5d ago

Trump did what no president or leader could ever do before, and they are trying to destroy it! Democrats are doing their around the world, path of destruction!

Reply(8)
142
Soul Man
5d ago

50 yrs of Political failings, poor choices, a very low College ranking and the pleasurized speeches?IF YOU VOTED FOR BIDEN. maybe you realize by now that you've hurt the America and the rest of the world and maybe you SHOULD NOT vote in important elections.ALL WHILE WE HAD A RECORD ECONOMY.

Reply(30)
107
American Blues
5d ago

How can Biden reduce the pining for Trump in Israel when every single person around the world (including Democrats) knows that Biden probably won't remember this trip in a year. Sad 😔

Reply(9)
75
Related
Daily Mail

'This is a silly question': Hillary Clinton hits back at reporter for asking if she will back Biden in 2024 as questions swirl over who will be on the Democratic ticket

Former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton chided an interviewer when asked Wednesday if she would be supporting President Joe Biden in 2024. 'Look, I would endorse our sitting president - yes of course,' Clinton told NBC's Yamiche Alcindor. 'This is a silly question.'. 'Not you, but everybody who's asking,' Clinton then...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Mike Pence inundated with criticism for calling Joe Biden the most dishonest president ‘in his lifetime’

Former vice president Mike Pence, who was victimised by Donald Trump for refusing to illegally throw the 2020 election result out of Congress on 6 January 2021, has slammed Joe Biden as the most falsehood-prone president of his lifetime.Mr Pence gave his opinion in an interview with Fox Business Network host Larry Kudlow, who also served as director of the National Economic Council under Donald Trump from 2018 to 2021.The interview was primarily focused on the state of the economy, which Mr Pence addressed in the latest of a round of major speeches he has been giving across the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Newsweek

Fact Check: Did Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Make $640M in White House?

As the Joe Biden administration contends with new controversies surrounding the president's son, Hunter, left-leaning pundits have hit back, highlighting several well-documented financial scandals involving Donald Trump's family members. Alleged leaks from Hunter Biden's iCloud account have recently given Republican and pro-Trump supporters new material to further undermine Joe Biden's...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mahmoud Abbas
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

Norman Rockwell paintings removed from White House, replaced with Biden photos: report

Four Norman Rockwell works featured in the White House have been taken down and replaced with photos of President Joe Biden, according to Politico. Politico first reported the paintings were taken down on Tuesday, writing two individuals familiar with the matter said members of the Rockwell family had requested the art be returned to them. Their request was granted last year. A person familiar with the matter said the paintings had been replaced with "several jumbo photos of Biden."
POTUS
PsyPost

Trump supporters report worse mental health outcomes compared to Biden voters following the 2020 election

New research provides evidence that who a person voted for in the 2020 presidential election in the United States is associated with self-reported mental health outcomes. The study found that those who voted for Donald Trump were significantly less likely than their counterparts to report better mental health compared to before the 2020 election. The new findings appear in Political Research Quarterly.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Israeli Government#Ap Photo
nationalinterest.org

Deal or No Deal, Iran-Israel War Is Coming to the Middle East

It seems increasingly likely that Israel will strike Iran to prevent the Islamic Republic from acquiring nuclear weapons. Iran, Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett warned on June 12, “is dangerously close to getting their hands on a nuclear weapon.” In an interview with The Telegraph, the premier pointed out that “Iran is enriching uranium at an unprecedented rate.” Bennett added: “Iran’s nuclear program won’t stop until it’s stopped.”
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Palestine
Country
Egypt
Country
Saudi Arabia
FOXBusiness

Varney: Another Biden failure, another Harris embarrassment

During Stuart Varney's latest "My Take," Thursday, the FOX Business host slammed President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris over their handling of the border crisis, citing it as another "failure" and "embarrassment" for the administration. STUART VARNEY: The Vice President, Kamala Harris, has spoken out about the death of...
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Biden family friend has raked in more than a half million dollars from pro-Biden super PAC

FIRST ON FOX: A longtime Biden family friend has raked in more than half a million dollars from a pro-Biden super PAC, a Fox News Digital review of federal filings has found. Mark Doyle, a former Joe Biden aide who discussed foreign business opportunities with Hunter Biden within his emails, has funneled the six-figure sum from the Unite the Country super PAC to his Chicago-based firm, Prairie Avenue Advisors, since late 2019.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
238K+
Followers
14K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy