Teen charged as adult in fatal Texarkana triple shooting

DALLAS (CBSNEWS.COM) — Two North Texas men who pled guilty to participating in the January 6th, 2021 Capitol riot were sentenced in federal court Thursday.Kevin Sam Blakely, 55, of McKinney, and Kerry Wayne Persick, 41, of Trophy Club, appeared in federal court on July 14, 2022 after each agreeing to their respective plea bargains.Investigators charged Blakely after they were able to use cell phone data to place him in the Capitol at the time of the riot. They also found images and photos posted to social media by Blakely himself that confirmed his participation in the incident.Judge Emmet G. Sullivan...

DALLAS, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO