Man pleads guilty after fatally running over wife at SLC Airport

By Kiah Armstrong
 2 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man who fatally ran over his wife at the Salt Lake International Airport while drunk, has pleaded guilty in court.

On Monday. Shawn Sturgeon, 38, pleaded guilty to criminal automobile homicide and domestic violence in the presence of a child after he ran over 29-year-old Charlotte Sturgeon at the airport on April 4, 2022.

Shawn Sturgeon ran over his wife on the second level of the short-term airport parking garage with an SUV when the family was returning home from vacation.

Surveillance footage showed him placing his child in the backseat and entering the driver’s side while his wife is still standing at the car’s rear passenger door.

Alleged Utah sex offender Nicholas Rossi faces extradition from Scotland

He then reversed the car, striking his wife. Her legs were seen flailing during the impact as she fell to the ground. Shawn Sturgeon then drove forward and ran the woman over with the car’s rear tire, driving around 10 feet before finally stopping.

Footage captured him stepping out of the car, lifting his wife’s body, and placing her in the passenger seat.

When police responded to the scene, Shawn Sturgeon appeared to be under the influence and had bloodshot, glassy eyes.

Charlotte was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

Shawn Sturgeon can face up to 15 years in prison for the automobile homicide charge and up to five years for the domestic violence in the presence of a child charge.

