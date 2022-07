Microsoft Reno hosted a DigiGirlz Day event for high school girls, ages 14 to 18 years old at the University of Nevada, Reno, College of Business on Friday. The free event was dedicated to educating and inspiring high school girls to learn more about the vast opportunities and career choices available to them in the technology industry, as well as other Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (S.T.E.A.M) fields.

RENO, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO