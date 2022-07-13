ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Top 10 hikes in the Angeles National Forest

By Staff
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SznZP_0gehi42300

With summer coming to a climax and the days only starting to shorten, now is the time to enjoy the outdoors in all its summer glory.

The Angeles National Forest, an urban national forest in the center of an ever-changing Los Angeles population, provides a wide range of hiking opportunities to visitors from around the world.

Hey SoCal has assembled a collection of the 10 LA County-based hikes that will not only give you a great workout, but also some incredible views.

1. Mt. Wilson via Sturtevant Trail: This 5.5-mile round trip hike takes you to the summit of Mt. Wilson. Take the stairs up to the Vista Point Lookout, where you’ll get nice views of Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley.

2. Mt. Baden-Powell via Vincent Gap Trail: This 9-mile round trip hike will take you to the top of Mt. Baden-Powell. The views from the front porch of a typical house are worth waiting for. You’ll be rewarded with vistas of the Mojave Desert and the San Gabriel Mountains from the living room, where you’ll be able to unwind after an exhausting day at work or school.

3. Josephine Peak via Devil’s Punchbowl Trail: This 7-mile round trip hike takes you to Josephine Peak. If you’re looking for a way to spend time with your dog in the middle of Los Angeles, this is it. The park offers hiking trails, picnic areas and several water bodies where you can swim and paddle around. You’ll also be rewarded with views of Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley if you visit here (on certain weekends).

4. Mt. San Antonio via Bear Flat Trail: This 8-mile round trip hike takes you to the summit of Mt. San Antonio. You’ll get to see Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley if you enter through the California City Park Gate.

5. Mt. San Gorgonio via Vivian Creek Trail: This 11-mile round trip hike takes you to the top of Mt. San Gorgonio. Views of Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley await you at Red Car Trestle.

6. Cucamonga Peak via Icehouse Canyon Trail: This 8-mile round trip hike takes you to Cucamonga Peak. You can also park your car on the broad deck and overlook Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley from a height of 12 stories!

7. Ontario Peak via Kelly Cabin Trail: This 6-mile round trip trek to Ontario Peak leads to magnificent vistas of Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley.

8. Timber Mountain via Pacific Crest Trail: This 8-mile round trip hike takes you to Timber Mountain. The trek includes a beautiful stroll down paths with views of Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley, as well as hiking through woodlands at nearby Strawberry Canyon Park.

9. Mt. San Jacinto via Marion Mountain Trail: This 10-mile round trip hike takes you to the top of Mt. San Jacinto. The San Gabriel Mountains are on a higher elevation, offering spectacular views of Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley.

10. Mt. Baldy via Ski Hut Trail: This 10-mile round trip hike takes you to the top of Mt. Baldy. Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley are both clearly visible from the summit. On a clear day, you can see all the way to Catalina Island!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Saurabh

The finest Hotel Resort Pools with Family Day Passes in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Every year, thousands of visitors rush to Los Angeles to enjoy the sunny weather and stay at some of the city's swankiest resorts for the ideal escape. This results in unavoidable crowding at beaches around Los Angeles County, which may be a buzzkill for many.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Saurabh

The best neighborhoods to live in Los Angeles County in 2022

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles is a County that has practically everything that the ordinary resident might want. It has almost all of the worldly amenities within close proximity, which may sometimes propel it to becoming one of the most ideal locations to live in the United States. The finest neighbourhoods in Los Angeles County are among the most appealing in Southern California.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Flying Magazine

Bucket List: Airport in the Sky

Located 1,602 feet atop a mountain on scenic Catalina Island—offshore of Palos Verdes, California, and easily seen from the coastline of the Los Angeles basin—Catalina Airport is a bucket list destination for many pilots. Many who have been there make it a point to re-turn to enjoy the challenge of the airport and all that the area has to offer. Much like the iconic Sedona Air-port in Arizona, the ground drops off dramatically at each end of the 3,000-foot runway, making the approach challenging enough that most LA-region aircraft rental facilities require a special checkout for pilots who want to take an airplane to the island. If you’re looking for a fun challenge, Catalina is a terrific choice that also offers great attractions and delicious food.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Ontario, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles County, CA
Lifestyle
HeySoCal

Best bet SoCal events for this weekend

Looking for things to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. With no shortage of diverse activities to occupy your time, we’ll help you sift through this weekend’s festivities with a few recommendations. For more activities to do throughout the week, check out our Events Calendar for July 15–21.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KCET

How a 19th-Century Drought Gave Us the L.A. We Know Today

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Nov. 5, 1913, the gates above the Cascade at Sylmar were opened, and water from northern California flowed into the San Fernando Valley for the first time. The crowd at the foot of the Cascade broke into loud cheering as cannons fired a salute and a brass band began to play again. Chief Engineer William Mulholland was supposed to present the Owens Valley aqueduct to Los Angeles Mayor Henry Rose, who had a speech prepared. But neither could be heard over the noise. Mulholland pointed to the torrent of water and shouted into the mayor's ear, "There it is, Mr. Mayor. Take it!"
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Eater

Highly Opinionated: An Editor’s Favorite New York-Style Pizza in Los Angeles

In Eater LA’s new series, Highly Opinionated, Eater editors delve into one specific, oft-debated food obsession in Los Angeles. This month brings the hot takes to New York City-style pizza slices, a format that has long been popular in Los Angeles, but has only recently risen to heights that would begin to approach the city from which it originated. Here now, the top three places to get New York City pizza in the City of Angels.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Roasting Season for Hatch Chile Will Soon Sizzle

Calling upon tried-and-true mnemonic devices to remember something important?. Plenty of people do, in several different ways, by employing acronyms or other handy tricks to gain instant recall of an important topic or task. And if you remember something along the lines of "when it gets hot, it also gets...
WHITTIER, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiking Trails#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Picnic Areas#City Park#Outdoor Info#Mt Wilson#The Vista Point Lookout
iHeartRadio

This Is The Most Supernatural City In California

What would you do if you found out that you lived in the most supernatural city in the entire state? Wether you are a skeptic or not, some of you will soon have to come to terms with this data. For a city to be the most supernatural in the state, there has to be a substantial amount of "ghost" sightings reported. Data compiled from Great Lake Stakes detailed that the most supernatural city in all of California not only has a high number of ghost sightings, but there have also been a large number of UFO sightings reported since the beginning of the year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Secret LA

Against The Odds: L.A. Artist Sand One Turned Her Artwork Into A Community Empire

If you don’t know her name, surely you know her art. If you live in SoCal, chances are you’ve come across her big-eyed and long-lashed cartoon beauties. Raised in Los Angeles, Sand One has painted these iconic dolls for decades, and her murals can be tracked down from L.A. to New York to Puerto Rico. She’s considered a local legend and while her works of art have a huge cult following, it didn’t happen overnight. Against societal pressures and circumstances, Sand One built her empire with the power of her own expression.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Hiking
IndieWire

Here’s Where You Can Smoke Weed and Watch Movies in Los Angeles

Click here to read the full article. “Raise your hand if you want a dab!” Hands shot up for a free hit of cannabis concentrate on the Montalbán Theatre’s rooftop in Hollywood ahead of Sunday’s screening of “The Empire Strikes Back.” Other people smoked joints and ate edibles as they made the rounds at weed brands’ booths, ordered gourmet sandwiches, and swayed along to a DJ’s reggae remixes. At long last: a movie theater where you can smoke weed! Any cinephile stoner will tell you cannabis and cinema is a combination on the level of peanut butter and jelly. Jokes are funnier,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

14 of the Best Places To Eat in Santa Monica

When you hear “Santa Monica” your mind might grab images of standard California iconography. A sunset at the pier. A ride on the Pacific Park ferries wheel. A crowd of tourists on the the 3rd Street Promenade. But food wise? Where do your thoughts take you? I know what I think about.
SANTA MONICA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Port of LA will offer free harbor boat tours

LOS ANGELES — Fans of the Los Angeles harbor will have a chance to enjoy it from the water when the Port of LA offers free boat tours. Available July 30, the narrated 60-minute trips will pass by active ships, container terminals and the main channel of the country’s busiest port.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nevadabusiness.com

aha! announces additional flying from Ontario, California to Reno-Tahoe ahead of Burning Man 2022

RENO, Nev. — aha!, powered by veteran ExpressJet Airlines, announced today that it will increase flying between Southern California’s Ontario International Airport (ONT) and Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) on Saturday, August 27, in anticipation of an influx of customers traveling to Burning Man 2022. The additional flight gives “burners” across Los Angeles convenient access to Black Rock City, the temporary metropolis located in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert and just a short drive from the Reno Tahoe International Airport, the nearest commercial airport and gateway to Burning Man.
RENO, NV
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy