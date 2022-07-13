Top 10 hikes in the Angeles National Forest

With summer coming to a climax and the days only starting to shorten, now is the time to enjoy the outdoors in all its summer glory.

The Angeles National Forest, an urban national forest in the center of an ever-changing Los Angeles population, provides a wide range of hiking opportunities to visitors from around the world.

Hey SoCal has assembled a collection of the 10 LA County-based hikes that will not only give you a great workout, but also some incredible views.

1. Mt. Wilson via Sturtevant Trail: This 5.5-mile round trip hike takes you to the summit of Mt. Wilson. Take the stairs up to the Vista Point Lookout, where you’ll get nice views of Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley.

2. Mt. Baden-Powell via Vincent Gap Trail: This 9-mile round trip hike will take you to the top of Mt. Baden-Powell. The views from the front porch of a typical house are worth waiting for. You’ll be rewarded with vistas of the Mojave Desert and the San Gabriel Mountains from the living room, where you’ll be able to unwind after an exhausting day at work or school.

3. Josephine Peak via Devil’s Punchbowl Trail: This 7-mile round trip hike takes you to Josephine Peak. If you’re looking for a way to spend time with your dog in the middle of Los Angeles, this is it. The park offers hiking trails, picnic areas and several water bodies where you can swim and paddle around. You’ll also be rewarded with views of Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley if you visit here (on certain weekends).

4. Mt. San Antonio via Bear Flat Trail: This 8-mile round trip hike takes you to the summit of Mt. San Antonio. You’ll get to see Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley if you enter through the California City Park Gate.

5. Mt. San Gorgonio via Vivian Creek Trail: This 11-mile round trip hike takes you to the top of Mt. San Gorgonio. Views of Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley await you at Red Car Trestle.

6. Cucamonga Peak via Icehouse Canyon Trail: This 8-mile round trip hike takes you to Cucamonga Peak. You can also park your car on the broad deck and overlook Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley from a height of 12 stories!

7. Ontario Peak via Kelly Cabin Trail: This 6-mile round trip trek to Ontario Peak leads to magnificent vistas of Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley.

8. Timber Mountain via Pacific Crest Trail: This 8-mile round trip hike takes you to Timber Mountain. The trek includes a beautiful stroll down paths with views of Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley, as well as hiking through woodlands at nearby Strawberry Canyon Park.

9. Mt. San Jacinto via Marion Mountain Trail: This 10-mile round trip hike takes you to the top of Mt. San Jacinto. The San Gabriel Mountains are on a higher elevation, offering spectacular views of Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley.

10. Mt. Baldy via Ski Hut Trail: This 10-mile round trip hike takes you to the top of Mt. Baldy. Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley are both clearly visible from the summit. On a clear day, you can see all the way to Catalina Island!