ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

News 13 reveals new studio

By Cortney Evans
WMBB
WMBB
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Z3Uz_0gehhmcr00

BAY COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Since Hurricane Michael, News 13 has been working on revamping the news station. Four years later, the studio renovation is complete.

“It’s an extensive process,” News Director Tom Lewis said. “This is a very sophisticated set that we’ve added as long as I’ve been in this business in this area. This is by far the most sophisticated set of any that’s ever been in this market.”

What makes the new studio sophisticated are the dozens of flat-screen TVs and a new modern look to the display.

“This set will help us tell stories,” Lewis said. “There are tools and things with this particular set in there that will allow us to impart information to viewers that we weren’t able to do.”

Buddy Check 13 with Amy Hoyt and Audrey Ritch

The studio also features state-of-the-art lighting that will enhance the overall look inside the studio.

“One of the things that we heard from viewers over the years is that our lighting is very dark and that we just looked dark on air,” Creative Services Director Chris Golden said. “We spent a considerable investment trying to make a better presentation, make everything brighter.”

News 13 took into account viewer and employee feedback and implemented it into the studio renovation.

“For the people on set, we took a lot of time to try and think about what makes life better for them as they’re doing the news,” Golden said. “I really hope the viewers understand the amount of work that has gone into and the investment we have made to the community to give this better presentation for them.”

The previous set was donated to Bay District Schools for their students to learn about the field of broadcasting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Chrome rehab facility for men coming to Marianna

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Chrome Ministries is a Louisiana-based program that helps men recover from drug and alcohol addiction, homelessness, depression and abuse. They use a three-step process, rescue, recovery and re-engagement into the community. Chrome CEO David Bottner said they teach men how to be who God created them to be. “Chrome is a […]
MARIANNA, FL
WMBB

World Changers visit Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The World Changers are back in town for the seventh year in a row. The group of volunteers from all across the country made the trek to Bay County to help our community. They typically help community members clean up the exterior of their...
PANAMA CITY, FL
franklincounty.news

This weekend in Gulf and Franklin

Hoping to get out of the house this weekend? There are several events coming up in Gulf and Franklin Counties. Don't see your event listed? Have an event you want included in an upcoming round-up? Email details to wweitzel@nevespublishing.com. Here Comes the Sun exhibit. The summer show at the Joe...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bay County, FL
Local
Florida Sports
Bay County, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Entertainment
Local
Florida Government
Bay County, FL
Government
WJHG-TV

Christmas in July at the Panama City Farmer’s Market

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Farmer’s Market invites you to its 2nd Annual Christmas in July event. This is an opportunity for you to get your Christmas gifts a little early this year. “For us Christmas in July is a great way to bring the community...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

A new designer shoe store opens in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Downtown Panama City continues to rebuild after Hurricane Michael, but it’s also welcoming new businesses. A designer shoe store called ‘Awoken Kicks’ opened on 11th street last month. Owner Trevor Byron first began selling shoes when he was a middle schooler at Bay Haven Charter Academy.  Throughout high school, he […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Wewa Ponytails punch ticket to Dixie World Series

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) — The 12U Wewa Ponytails youth softball team is preparing for the Dixie World Series after taking home the state championship this week. The Ponytails took the title game 6-3 over Panhandle foe Franklin County. Head Coach, Kyle Hall, described the emotions of bringing home the title. “It was one of the […]
WEWAHITCHKA, FL
WMBB

News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Hope

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Hope, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the week! This sweet Lab mix are available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay Line Drive, Panama City, FL 32404 or call […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News 13
WMBB

‘Dive for a Cure’ to benefit fighting childhood Cancer

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A survivor of childhood cancer wants to give back to others in the local community with the inaugural Dive for a Cure. It’s a spearfishing tournament in Panama City Beach benefiting Bay County children who present to Children’s of Alabama Hospital. Colten White, 17, was diagnosed with Diffuse Large B-Cell […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Eastern Shipbuilding criticizes Coast Guard over contract decision

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Eastern Shipbuilding welcomed Coast Guard officials Friday morning to commemorate progress on the third patrol cutter. Eastern Shipbuilding President Joey D’Isernia said Coast Guard officials have been very complimentary of Eastern Shipbuilding throughout the contract. “This is some of the best, if not the best quality they’ve ever seen in […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

New stand-alone ER begins construction in PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach will soon be home to a $11 million emergency room. Construction has begun on the HCA Florida Breakfast Point Emergency Center. The 11,000 square foot facility will feature 11 emergency exam rooms, radiology services, lab services and CT scan. “Well we know in an emergency situation, […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WMBB

Mosley’s Haynes to compete at Fargo Nationals

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley rising senior wrestler, Henlee Hayes, is getting set to compete on one of the biggest stages in the country for the 2022 Fargo Junior Nationals. Haynes was chosen to represent Team Florida in the 180 Junior Class, which to anyone who knows her resume is a no-brainer selection. In […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
The Albany Herald

America's soldiers: 'Running on time'

ALBANY — We were able to go to Panama City Beach, Fla., recently and had a great time. On the morning we were getting ready to leave the beach, we were inside the condo and heard a loud noise coming from outside. I jumped up to see what it was, and I was rewarded with an amazing sight.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Local veteran helps PTSD victims through golf therapy

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – A Bay County veteran is using the game of golf and a unique device to help others with PTSD and disabilities get back on the course. Air force and Air National Guard veteran, James Tipton, or “Tip” as he’s known by his friends, has always had a knack for […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

What’s happening this weekend in Panama City Beach?

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — It is another action packed weekend in PCB. Read below to learn more about the events happening this weekend. When: July 15- July 17, 9:00-10:30 p.m. Where: Harpoon Harry’s. Price: From $14.99. Todd Herendeen Tribute to the Legends Show. When: Saturday, July...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Panama City moves forward with plans for a new civic center

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City continues to move forward with plans for a new civic and performing arts center.  On Thursday night officials held a public workshop for citizens to voice their opinions.  The architecture firm is now looking at two locations for the new civic center. One area is at the marina […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City offering pay raise to bring in new PCPD officers

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police Chief Mark Smith is working like many departments across the country to hire more officers. “It’s the manpower,” Smith said. “It’s getting the officers up into those areas because as you come into Panama City you expect a service and we want to continue to provide that great service to the new folks who are coming in to us.”
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Diver’s Den to host inaugural spearfishing tournament

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Diver’s Den will host its inaugural ‘Dive for a Cure’ spearfishing tournament July 15-16. The tournament is to help fight childhood cancer. The competition will take place in all coastal waters outside of St. Andrews Pass in Bay County. The spearfishing will begin after the food truck dinner and safety […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy