News 13 reveals new studio

BAY COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Since Hurricane Michael, News 13 has been working on revamping the news station. Four years later, the studio renovation is complete.

“It’s an extensive process,” News Director Tom Lewis said. “This is a very sophisticated set that we’ve added as long as I’ve been in this business in this area. This is by far the most sophisticated set of any that’s ever been in this market.”

What makes the new studio sophisticated are the dozens of flat-screen TVs and a new modern look to the display.

“This set will help us tell stories,” Lewis said. “There are tools and things with this particular set in there that will allow us to impart information to viewers that we weren’t able to do.”

The studio also features state-of-the-art lighting that will enhance the overall look inside the studio.

“One of the things that we heard from viewers over the years is that our lighting is very dark and that we just looked dark on air,” Creative Services Director Chris Golden said. “We spent a considerable investment trying to make a better presentation, make everything brighter.”

News 13 took into account viewer and employee feedback and implemented it into the studio renovation.

“For the people on set, we took a lot of time to try and think about what makes life better for them as they’re doing the news,” Golden said. “I really hope the viewers understand the amount of work that has gone into and the investment we have made to the community to give this better presentation for them.”

The previous set was donated to Bay District Schools for their students to learn about the field of broadcasting.

