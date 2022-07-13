ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

Traffic Alert: Several crashes reported on Interstate 85 in Opelika

By Jolyn Hannah
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eGyiI_0gehhjyg00

UPDATE – Officials say the I-85 Southbound crash is now clear and the roadway is open.

The crash on the Northbound side of I-85 is still there, with multiple vehicle blocking the roadway.

OPELIKA, Ala. ( WRBL ) – According to the Opelika Police Department, first responders are responding to several crashes on Interstate 85.

Officials said there is a crash involving an overturned vehicle on I-85 South before Exit 60. The outside lane of traffic is blocked.

There is also a multiple vehicle crash on I-85 North near Exit 62. The crash is blocking the inside lane.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Macon County single-vehicle crash leaves one dead

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A single-vehicle crash that occurred around 7:36 p.m. on Thursday claimed the life of an Alabama woman. Monae A. Campbell, 21, was fatally injured after a 2017 Toyota Camry driven by LaDonte T. Bowens, 25, of Midway, Alabama, hit a ditch and then overturned before striking a tree.
MACON COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Woman killed in Thursday Macon County crash

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials say a woman is dead following a crash in Macon County Thursday evening. ALEA said the single vehicle wreck happened after 7:30 p.m. when 2017 Toyota Camry struck a ditch, a culvert then overturning before hitting a tree. A passenger...
MACON COUNTY, AL
Nationwide Report

16-year-old Shane Allen Sargent dead after a motorcycle crash in Tyrone (Tyrone, GA)

16-year-old Shane Allen Sargent dead after a motorcycle crash in Tyrone (Tyrone, GA)Nationwide Report. On Wednesday, authorities identified 16-year-old Shane Allen Sargent, of LaGrange, as the teen who lost his life following a two-vehicle collision on July 1 in Tyrone. The fatal motorcycle crash took place at the intersection of Hwy. 74 and Dogwood Trail [...]
TYRONE, GA
WSFA

Crash on I-85 SB near Chantilly Parkway cleared

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash on Interstate 85 southbound has been cleared, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation. ALDOT reports the wreck happened just before exit 11 to Chantilly Parkway. Montgomery police said injuries in the wreck were minor. Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Traffic
City
Opelika, AL
alabamanews.net

Troopers investigate fatal crash in Macon County

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a fatal crash that happened Thursday evening. Troopers say the single-vehicle crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. on U.S. 29 near the 160 mile marker, approximately 5 miles south of Tuskegee. Troopers say 21-year-old Monae A. Campbell was injured when the car she...
MACON COUNTY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika police investigating assault after person shot just off Samford Avenue

One person was taken to the hospital with gunshot-related injuries after an incident Thursday night in Opelika, the Opelika Police Department said. Police and EMS responded to the intersection of Easy Street and Chester Avenue, a block off Samford Avenue, around 6:05 p.m. Thursday night after residents reported hearing gunshots in the area.
OPELIKA, AL
alabamanews.net

Troopers investigate a crash that left multiple people injured

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left multiple people injured. The crash occurred just before 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Fairview Avenue and Wilmington Road. Officers with the Montgomery Police Department were attempting to conduct a traffic stop. The driver, 20-year-old Lonnie D....
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Construction worker ID’d after struck by vehicle in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The construction worker struck by a vehicle on Marvyn Parkway in Opelika has been identified. According to Lee County Coroner Daniel Sexton, the victim is identified as 63-year-old Dana McGuire, of Notasulga. On July 11, at approximately 3:37 p.m., first responders located two individuals who appeared...
OPELIKA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 85#Traffic Accident#The I 85 Southbound#Northbound#Nexstar Media Inc
alabamanews.net

MPD: Suspect arrested in fatal shooting on Strathmore Drive

Montgomery police have arrested a man in connection to a homicide Thursday. Police have charged 23-year-old John Henfield, Jr., of Montgomery, with the murder of 23-year-old Quinterrius Dean. The shooting happened just after 9:00 a.m. in the 4200 block of Strathmore Drive. Police arrived to find Dean with a fatal...
MONTGOMERY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WSFA

Macon County sheriff: Mother witnesses daughter’s fatal shooting

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson said a mother witnessed her daughter being killed late Wednesday. Brunson said the fatal shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in the Washington Avenue area of Tuskegee, and there were other people in the home, including the victim’s mother. He said they know who the shooter is and are searching for him.
MACON COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

ALABAMA: Gas leak leads to multi-lane road closure

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — A gas leak has led to a road closure in Montgomery County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The gas leak happened at 10:13 a.m. on Monday, July 11, and resulted in all lanes of Alabama 110 and Chantilly Parkway, in Montgomery County, to close for an undetermined amount of time.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Opelika: 2 pedestrians hit on Marvyn Parkway, 1 has died

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A crash involving two pedestrians and a vehicle is under investigation in Opelika. According to police, the crash happened on July 11, 2022, on Marvyn Parkway near Gateway Drive. Police officers and the fire department responded to the crash at 3:37 p.m. Police said the driver of the vehicle involved remained on scene following the crash.
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy