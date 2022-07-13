Traffic Alert: Several crashes reported on Interstate 85 in Opelika
UPDATE – Officials say the I-85 Southbound crash is now clear and the roadway is open.
The crash on the Northbound side of I-85 is still there, with multiple vehicle blocking the roadway.
OPELIKA, Ala. ( WRBL ) – According to the Opelika Police Department, first responders are responding to several crashes on Interstate 85.
Officials said there is a crash involving an overturned vehicle on I-85 South before Exit 60. The outside lane of traffic is blocked.
There is also a multiple vehicle crash on I-85 North near Exit 62. The crash is blocking the inside lane.
