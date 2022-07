RANCHO TEHAMA, Calif. - Firefighters are working to extinguish a vegetation fire near Rainbow Road and Stagecoach Road in Rancho Tehama, northwest of Corning on Saturday. CAL FIRE says that the fire has burned 100 acres and is 40% contained. They said more than 25 engines and at least 100 firefighters were at the scene Saturday evening.

