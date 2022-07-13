ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Braves fall in series finale to Mets, 7-3

By The Associated Press, Colin Cody
WJBF
WJBF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31zhR6_0gehhcnb00

ATLANTA (AP) – Francisco Lindor led New York’s home-run barrage with a three-run shot, Chris Bassitt threw six strong innings and the Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 7-3. The NL East-leading Mets won two of three in the series and lead the second-place Braves by 2 1/2 games. Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha also homered for the Mets. Bassitt improved to 5-2 in eight road starts this season by allowing one run on five hits with six strikeouts and two walks. Atlanta’s Charlie Morton gave up five runs on six hits, including three homers. The three homers allowed matched his career high.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJBF

14 suspects charged in alleged drug trafficking conspiracy in South Georgia

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WJBF) – 14 people have been charged in an alleged drug trafficking conspiracy in South Georgia. According to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, all 14 defendants are charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and a quantity of Heroin […]
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Atlanta, NY
Queens, NY
Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Queens, NY
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
FanSided

Braves: 3 former fan favorites available at the trade deadline

These former Atlanta Braves fan favorites should be very much available at this year’s trade deadline. The Atlanta Braves remained mostly intact from the 2021 season into this current campaign with a couple of notable changes. They had several major free agents hit the open market. The most notable was Freddie Freeman.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Patrick Mazeika catching for Mets on Thursday

New York Mets catcher Patrick Mazeika is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Mazeika will catch for right-hander Carlos Carrasco on Thursday and bat ninth versus right-hander Keegan Thompson and the Cubs. Tomas Nido returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Mazeika for 6.6 FanDuel...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Braves relief arm could be the key to trade deadline decisions

Schultz also reported there is no timetable for Soroka’s return; however, he did throw a bullpen session yesterday. At this point, I think it’s highly unlikely Soroka contributes much at the major-league level this season. The hope should be that he returns and pitches for a month or two without any setbacks, setting him up to come back next season at full strength.
MLB
FOX Sports

Red Sox bring 1-0 series advantage over Yankees into game 2

Boston Red Sox (48-43, third in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (62-28, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (8-6, 4.08 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 100 strikeouts); Yankees: Jameson Taillon (9-2, 4.01 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -163, Red Sox +139;...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Bassitt
Person
Eduardo Escobar
Person
Mark Canha
Person
Francisco Lindor
WJBF

Mother arrested in Ga. cold case death of young son 23 years ago

DECATUR, Ga. (AP/NCMEC) — A prosecutor says a woman has been charged with murder in the death of her 6-year-old son outside Atlanta more than 23 years ago. DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston said Tuesday that a grand jury returned an indictment June 28 against Teresa Ann Bailey Black.
ATLANTA, GA
WJBF

Child Molestation suspect arrested in Richmond County

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – An Augusta man is facing molestation and kidnapping charges. 31-year old Tytron Martiese Smith has been arrested on charges of Child Molestation and Kidnapping. The alleged incident occurred January 4. In the incident report, the 13-year-old victim told investigators that she was on her way to...
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Series Finale#The Atlanta Braves#Nl#Nexstar Media Inc
WJBF

Man admits to robbing gay men he met on dating app

COMPTON, Ca. (KTLA) — A Compton, California, man pleaded guilty to felony charges for targeting and robbing Los Angeles-area men he met on a dating app. Derrick Patterson, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of robbery and one count of aggravated identity theft for his role in robbing five different men he met on Grindr, a dating site for gay men and other members of the queer community.
COMPTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
WJBF

Elderly Waycross couple found shot dead in bed, son arrested

WAYCROSS, Ga. (WSAV) – A 55-year-old Ware County man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of his mother and her partner. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), the elderly Waycross couple was found dead in their bed on Monday. The GBI said a relative called law enforcement at 8:49 a.m. saying Virginia […]
WAYCROSS, GA
WJBF

WJBF

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy