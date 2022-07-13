Dean Pees Will Have The Atlanta Falcons' Defense Ready | A to Z With Mark Zinno

TENNESSEE TITANS (12-6) CAMP SITE: Nashville, Tennessee LAST YEAR: The Titans earned the AFC’s No. 1 seed despite using an NFL-record 91 players because of injuries including Derrick Henry out for nine games with a broken right foot. They went back to back as AFC South champs for the first time since the franchise won consecutive AFL Eastern Division titles between 1960-62. Mike Vrabel won AP NFL Coach of the Year. But the Titans lost to eventual AFC champ Cincinnati 19-16 in the divisional round to extend the team’s home postseason drought. IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: Passing game coordinator Tim Kelly, WR Robert Woods, OG Jamarco Jones, TE Austin Hooper, WR Treylon Burks, TE Chig Okonkwo, CB Roger McCreary, RB Hassan Haskins, DE DeMarcus Walker, assistant special teams coach Chase Blackburn, WR Kyle Phillips, OT Nicholas Petit-Frere, QB Malik Willis.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO