ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LA sees all-time lowest water use for any month of June

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FzPrM_0gehgcGS00

Recent water usage restrictions placed upon Los Angeles residents in hopes of combating a historic drought appear to be working, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power announced Wednesday.

Last month saw the all-time lowest water use for any month of June on record in the city of Los Angeles, with usage dropping by 9% compared to last June, according to the DWP.

Mayor Eric Garcetti praised residents in a statement, noting that “it’s clear that Angelenos have heeded our call.”

The restrictions went into effect June 1. They included restricting outdoor watering to two days per week, down from the three, with watering permitted at odd-numbered street addresses on Mondays and Fridays, and at even- numbered addresses on Thursdays and Sundays.

Watering with sprinklers was limited to eight minutes per station. Sprinklers with water-conserving nozzles was limited to 15 minutes per station. All watering must be done in the evening or early morning, with no watering permitted outdoors between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Garcetti urged residents to find additional ways to reduce water usage, such as using rebates from LADWP.

“As encouraging as this progress is, L.A. continues to shatter monthly heat records, and we are faced with the stark reality that this crisis is only deepening,” Garcetti said.

DWP General Manager and Chief Engineer Martin Adams thanked residents, saying they “responded swiftly and decisively.”

“But it’s early in the summer months and we need everyone to continue saving water wherever possible to help us navigate the rest of the summer when water use is typically higher,” he said.

City officials noted that residents are also becoming more aware of the urgency of the issue — with the DWP seeing a 44% rise in the number of reports it receives about water-wasters. The city has also seen a 10-fold increase in applications for the DWP’s turf-replacement rebate program.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KABC

Maybe you can hold your breath –like Mayor Garcetti– for the next two weeks…

Los Angeles County Two Weeks Away From Likely Mask Mandate. (Los Angeles, CA) — Los Angeles County could be heading back to an indoor mask mandate by the end of the month after a new report today. L-A public health officials say the county is now officially back in the “high” category for COVID-19 activity. If LA stays at the high level for two weeks, the mask mandate will return on July 29th.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Carson warehouse owner denies wrongdoing over odors

The owner of a Carson warehouse identified as the source of material that caused noxious odors to emanate from the Dominguez Channel for weeks, sickening residents in a swath of the South Bay, insisted Friday it quickly stepped in to begin remediation efforts after the building fire that sent chemicals into the channel.
CARSON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
KFI AM 640

Small Quake Shakes Parts of Eastern LA County

CLAREMONT (CNS) - A small earthquake centered in San Bernardino County shook parts of eastern Los Angeles County Thursday, but there were no reports of any damage or injuries. The quake, with a preliminary magnitude of 3.3, struck at 12:30 p.m. roughly eight miles north of Rancho Cucamonga and 11 miles northeast of Claremont, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Reason.com

Ineffective Mask Mandates Could Be Returning in L.A. and Seattle

Public officials in Los Angeles and Seattle are reportedly mulling a return to mask mandates as COVID-19 case numbers surge and hospitalization rates creep upward. Hospitalizations now exceed 10 per 100,000 residents in Los Angeles County, the threshold where indoor masking in public spaces becomes mandatory under the county's pandemic mitigation plans. If the county remains above that rate of hospitalizations for the next two weeks, the mask mandate would automatically take effect on July 29, the Los Angeles Times reported Thursday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Saurabh

The finest Hotel Resort Pools with Family Day Passes in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Every year, thousands of visitors rush to Los Angeles to enjoy the sunny weather and stay at some of the city's swankiest resorts for the ideal escape. This results in unavoidable crowding at beaches around Los Angeles County, which may be a buzzkill for many.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Garcetti
Person
Martin Adams
Saurabh

The best neighborhoods to live in Los Angeles County in 2022

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles is a County that has practically everything that the ordinary resident might want. It has almost all of the worldly amenities within close proximity, which may sometimes propel it to becoming one of the most ideal locations to live in the United States. The finest neighbourhoods in Los Angeles County are among the most appealing in Southern California.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

COVID-19 summer ‘wave’ continues in Orange County

Orange County’s COVID-19 summer wave continued with rising infection rates and a dozen more fatalities this month, according to data released Friday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 went from 287 on Monday to 301 on Tuesday, 296 on Wednesday and...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Deadline

Los Angeles Officially Enters CDC’s “High” Covid Community Level & Mask Mandate Countdown Begins

“As of today, we have moved from the medium to the “High” covid community level,” said Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer today. If the county remains in the CDC-designated High level for two consecutive weeks, it will again impose what Ferrer called “a universal mandatory indoor mask-wearing mandate.” Ferrer has warned of the prospect for weeks.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saving Water#Water Usage#Mayor Eric Garcetti#Ladwp#Dwp General
CBS LA

Massive $100 million jewelry heist in northern LA County

Millions of dollars worth of jewelry on its way to a jewelry and gem show at the Pasadena Convention Center was stolen from an armored truck in northern Los Angeles County. "It's all fine jewelry, very high tagged, and it's just gone," said a jeweler who did not want CBSLA to share his name. He said that he's one of the victims of the armored truck heist that included one of a kind pieces. The high-end jewelry was last seen at a trade show in the San Mateo Event Center last weekend. Sunday night, merchandise belonging to 18 different jewelers was loaded onto...
PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

Average price for a gallon of gas in California finally drops below $6

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in California has finally dropped below $6, according to AAA.Despite being in the middle of the summer road trip season, demand for gasoline has dropped, helping the national average of gas prices go down by 7 cents since Monday. In California, the average price was down 19 cents since last Thursday."The decrease in demand, alongside declining oil prices, has helped to push pump prices down," The Automobile Club said in a statement. "As these supply/demand dynamics hold, drivers will likely continue to see price relief at the pump."In Los Angeles County, gas prices dropped for a 30th consecutive day, falling another 3.6 cents to $6.06, the lowest amount since May 16. Orange County gas prices have seen a similar downswing, dropping 4.1 cents to $5.949, the lowest amount since May 14."But, you know, we're still paying about $1.72 more per gallon than last year at this time," Doug Shupe of AAA said. "Prices will likely continue to be volatile through August as people wrap up their summer vacations."
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
smobserved.com

Indoor Masks Coming Back to Los Angeles County July 29, by All Indications

July 14, 2022 - Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Director of Public Health for Los Angeles County, says they will impose a universal indoor mask mandate for public spaces starting July 29. She thinks it highly unlikely the county will reverse course and the number of Covid-19-positive hospital patients will decrease given a steady increase in the number of infections. Today, the county moved into a "high" level of transmission per guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control, with more than 10 Covid-positive hospital admissions per day per 100,000 residents. If the county remains above this number of daily hospital admissions for two consecutive weeks, which would be July 28, the mask mandate will be imposed starting July 29.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Hr Morning

California minimum wage increase: what employers need to know

As with every other business cost, the minimum wages are adjusting up in 2022. Across the nation, 30 states and 46 localities have adopted a minimum higher than the federal wage. Of these, 18 states and D.C. have indexed their wage for inflation and automatically adjust each year. California is one of them, with a provision in the state’s minimum wage law for when inflation reaches above 7%. Many cities and Los Angeles County, have created additional ordinances to increase the minimum wage.
CALIFORNIA STATE
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy