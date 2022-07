The notorious Cecil Hotel — backdrop of both fictional and real-life horror stories — is now the subject of a lawsuit over a real estate deal gone sour. Tishman Realty claims that an entity tied to Simon Development and Baron Property Group owes it at least $1.3 million in damages related to its proposed investment in the Downtown Los Angeles hotel. A source familiar with the deal said the proposal came as Tishman was negotiating its role in the redevelopment of the hotel as voucher-based housing, coming in as a preferred equity investor.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO