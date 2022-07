TROY, N.Y. -- Kumar Rocker is ready for a second go-round in the MLB draft. A year after he was the lone first-round pick to not sign with a team, the hard-throwing right-hander and former Vanderbilt star is fresh from a brief professional tune-up that has him on track to be selected again as early as the first round when the draft begins on Sunday in Los Angeles.

MLB ・ 12 HOURS AGO