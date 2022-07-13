ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Big Brother 24: Who Is Probably Getting Evicted In Week 1

By Mick Joest
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10L0S7_0gehgHvJ00
(Image credit: CBS)

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother Season 24 live feeds as of Wednesday, July 13th. Read at your own risk!

Big Brother Season 24 is flying toward the end of Week 1, and there's already a lot going on to keep track of (see CinemaBlend's guide for a full rundown). Live feeders learned Michael Bruner's clutch veto win saved him from the block, which forced the first Head of Household of Season 24 Daniel Durston to put someone else up. Meanwhile, others are asking lots of questions about how that Backstage Pass twist will factor into Thursday's elimination. We’re not clear on all the answers, though we definitely have a good sense of who is getting evicted come Thursday night.

Taylor Hale and Terrance Higgins are currently up for eviction after Durston picked his new nominee, and there’s even a chance that neither of them will go home when it’s all said and done. With that said, one will definitely be evicted initially, so let’s talk that out and get into how they might ultimately survive to make it to Week 2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vgj8k_0gehgHvJ00
(Image credit: CBS)

Taylor Is Likely Going To Be Evicted In Week 1

Taylor Hale suffering from microaggressions from members of the Big Brother 24 cast is a national news item at this point, and evidence that the game still has a long way to go after revamping its policies in Season 23. In fairness, a bulk of the Houseguests are treating Taylor better since she went up on the block, though by and large, everyone seems adamant there’s no reason to deviate from the plan and want to vote her out of the house anyway. Terrance, as of Wednesday afternoon, looks safe, and Taylor’s fate will come down to whatever happens following the big twist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KoVpn_0gehgHvJ00
(Image credit: CBS)

The Backstage Pass Twist Might Keep Taylor In The Game

Julie Chen Moonves teased before and during Big Brother Season 24’s premiere that the Backstage Pass twist would impact the eviction, and with promises that Season 24 Houseguests will do never-before-seen challenges, who knows what to expect? So far, all we know is that Backstage Pass holders Brittany Hoopes, Paloma Aguilar, and Alyssa Snider are unable to vote for eviction and can’t be nominated, but still can be evicted from the game. Additionally, fans had the choice to vote and decide which of those three will be safe from potential eviction when the time comes.

We don’t know how the twist will work, but given what we know, I think there’s a chance that Taylor will compete against one or both of the remaining Backstage Pass holders to stay in the game. As mentioned, they can’t be nominated, but say one holder is selected to compete against Taylor by the Backstage Boss? That’s not technically a nomination. Ultimately, this is just speculation, and it doesn’t seem we’ll know much of anything about the twist and how it’ll work until eviction night. Hopefully, the twist is exciting and injects a little chaos into the game, and encourages people to rethink their strategy.

Big Brother Season 24 airs on CBS (opens in new tab) on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET and on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET. Paramount+ subscribers can check out the live feeds and get a whole lot of information about all the drama (like Paloma’s alleged cheating) that likely won’t make the episodes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11wat5_0gehgHvJ00

Mick likes good television, but also reality television. He grew up on Star Wars, DC, Marvel, and pro wrestling and loves to discuss and dissect most of it. He’s been writing online for over a decade and never dreamed he’d be in the position he is today.

Comments / 0

Related
TVOvermind

Why Longtime Deadliest Catch Fans Stopped Watching

Deadliest Catch has been one of the most popular shows on the Discovery Channel since it premiered in 2005. Although fishing isn’t something that most people think of as fun or exciting, that perception has changed since the show. Deadliest Catch shows a side of fishing that most people weren’t familiar with prior to the show. During each episode, viewers watch as cast members risk their while braving the waters to catch different kinds of crabs. With the perfect combination of suspense and drama, it’s easy to see why so many people have fallen in love with the series. However, despite the show’s popularity, there are many longtime fans who have decided to stop watching. If you’re like most people, you’re probably wondering why. The answer to that question might not be what you’re expecting. Let’s talk about why longtime fans of Deadliest Catch have stopped watching the show.
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

Big Brother Spoilers: Who Won Head Of Household In Week 2, And Who They Might Nominate

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Friday, July 15th. Read at your own risk!. Big Brother Season 24 got off to an incredibly rocky start, with the Paloma Aguilar controversy and fans being upset over the treatment of Taylor Hale. The expected events of the week still played out somewhat normally, at least until Paloma's surprise exit (due to “personal reasons”) led to a full reset in Week 2. The Backstage Pass twist is gone, and a new Head of Household is now in charge to hopefully get the game back on track for CBS viewers and Paramount+ subscribers.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Brother#Reality Tv#Houseguests
HollywoodLife

Ricky Martin’s Brother Denies Allegation That Singer Committed Incest With Nephew: He Has ‘Mental Problems’

The brother of Ricky Martin has come forward to identify Ricky’s accuser and deny the allegations of incest and domestic violence against him. A restraining order was issued in Puerto Rico earlier in July against the “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer, but the accuser had remained unnamed. Per El Universo, Ricky’s brother Eric Martin reportedly showed up in a Facebook Live video posted to news outlet El Vocero de Puerto Rico on Sunday, June 26. He claimed that the person who filed the order of protection was a nephew who hasn’t been in contact with the family, who has mental health problems.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Chris Rock & Lake Bell Have Been Dating For ‘A Couple Of Months’ & Are A ‘Great Match’

Those dinner and brunch dates weren’t just platonic — because Chris Rock and Lake Bell are officially dating, HollywoodLife has learned. “Chris and Lake have been seeing each other for a couple of months,” a source told us EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s really busy with his comedy tour and focusing on his upcoming comedy special, but he’s excited about Lake, so he’s making a big effort with her despite his hectic schedule. He’s doing his best to make it all work.”
SANTA MONICA, CA
Cinemablend

Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn Breaks Down Why Eddie's Final Scene In Season 4 Was 'Weird' For The Stars To Film

Warning: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD for Volume 2 of Stranger Things Season 4 on Netflix. The long-awaited fourth season of Stranger Things has come to an end with the release of Volume 2, with two episodes with a combined runtime of nearly four hours. Despite an elaborate plan to destroy Vecna for good with Eleven piggy-backing her way into Max's mind to try and save the day, the heroes took some big losses by the end of the finale, including the death of Eddie. Actor Joseph Quinn joined the cast for Season 4 and quickly became a fan favorite, and he spoke with CinemaBlend about his character’s tragic death… and why it was weird for him to film it with co-star Gaten Matarazzo.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TVLine

Did Stranger Things' Jocks Waste Our Time? Was Big Brother 24 a Bore? Did Evil Get I-95 All Wrong? And More Qs!

Click here to read the full article. We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about lotsa shows including Stranger Things, Big Brother, The Orville and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds! 1 | Stranger Things finale spoilers! 🅐 If Eleven was in a sensory deprivation bath, shouldn’t Mike, Will & Co. have stopped talking to her and vice versa? 🅑 Why does superpowered Vecna physically lug Max around the Upside Down? 🅒 Speaking of Max, wasn’t her “death” super slow, only to allow El time to find the...
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

Selling Sunset’s Heather And Tarek El Moussa Are Expecting A Baby. Why She Says She Was In ‘Shock’ To Learn The News

After two years of dating, Heather Rae Young of Selling Sunset fame and HGTV's Tarek El Moussa tied the knot in a lavish ceremony back in October of 2022. But after the wedding bells died down, the biological clocks seemingly started ticking. Young has been very candid in the intervening first few months of the marriage about their complicated journey toward trying to get pregnant through in vitro fertilization (IVF). Well, their efforts were apparently not in vain, because the couple announced that they're finally pregnant with their first baby together. And the future momma explains why she was initially in "shock" to learn the news.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Khloé Kardashian Is Having Another Baby With Tristan Thompson, And The Internet Is Feeling Extra Salty

Those who keep up with the Kardashians' comings and goings witnessed some of the fallout from Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal in the Season 1 finale of The Kardashians. However, the famous family (who are executive producers of the reality show) apparently withheld a pretty big piece of information from viewers, as it’s now been confirmed that Khloé Kardashian and her NBA player ex-boyfriend are set to welcome their second child together via surrogate. After watching Khloé endure multiple cheating scandals — the last of which resulted in a baby boy — before breaking things off with Thompson, fans were especially salty about the news of their expanding family.
NBA
Soaps In Depth

DAYS OF OUR LIVES Spoilers: Lucas and Sami’s Wedding Is Interrupted!

Make sure you RSVP for Sami and Lucas’ wedding because these DAYS OF OUR LIVES spoilers show that it’s going to be a gathering you won’t want to miss! And bring popcorn!. Lucas and Sami are tying the knot — again — and their family has come to the chapel to witness the ceremony. Will, Allie, and Johnny sit on one side with Marlena, Roman, and Kate on the other. ‘With this ring, I thee wed,” Lucas says, his voice choked with emotion.
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

Britney Spears' Conservatorship Is Over, So Why Is A Free Britney Lawyer Calling For New People To Be Deposed?

While Britney Spears has been living her best newlywed life while on a yacht honeymoon with Sam Asghari after their fairytale wedding, the singer is still embroiled in a number of legal matters over her 13 year conservatorship, which finally ended in mid-November of 2021. Much of this continued legal trouble has to do with Spears’ father, Jamie, and with the two now set to head back to court in late July, a Free Britney lawyer is calling for new people to be deposed, whom she believes had a hand in Spears being placed under that conservatorship in the first place.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
128K+
Followers
35K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy