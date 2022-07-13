Big Brother 24: Who Is Probably Getting Evicted In Week 1

(Image credit: CBS)

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother Season 24 live feeds as of Wednesday, July 13th. Read at your own risk!

Big Brother Season 24 is flying toward the end of Week 1, and there's already a lot going on to keep track of (see CinemaBlend's guide for a full rundown). Live feeders learned Michael Bruner's clutch veto win saved him from the block, which forced the first Head of Household of Season 24 Daniel Durston to put someone else up. Meanwhile, others are asking lots of questions about how that Backstage Pass twist will factor into Thursday's elimination. We’re not clear on all the answers, though we definitely have a good sense of who is getting evicted come Thursday night.

Taylor Hale and Terrance Higgins are currently up for eviction after Durston picked his new nominee, and there’s even a chance that neither of them will go home when it’s all said and done. With that said, one will definitely be evicted initially, so let’s talk that out and get into how they might ultimately survive to make it to Week 2.

Taylor Is Likely Going To Be Evicted In Week 1

Taylor Hale suffering from microaggressions from members of the Big Brother 24 cast is a national news item at this point, and evidence that the game still has a long way to go after revamping its policies in Season 23. In fairness, a bulk of the Houseguests are treating Taylor better since she went up on the block, though by and large, everyone seems adamant there’s no reason to deviate from the plan and want to vote her out of the house anyway. Terrance, as of Wednesday afternoon, looks safe, and Taylor’s fate will come down to whatever happens following the big twist.

The Backstage Pass Twist Might Keep Taylor In The Game

Julie Chen Moonves teased before and during Big Brother Season 24’s premiere that the Backstage Pass twist would impact the eviction, and with promises that Season 24 Houseguests will do never-before-seen challenges, who knows what to expect? So far, all we know is that Backstage Pass holders Brittany Hoopes, Paloma Aguilar, and Alyssa Snider are unable to vote for eviction and can’t be nominated, but still can be evicted from the game. Additionally, fans had the choice to vote and decide which of those three will be safe from potential eviction when the time comes.

We don’t know how the twist will work, but given what we know, I think there’s a chance that Taylor will compete against one or both of the remaining Backstage Pass holders to stay in the game. As mentioned, they can’t be nominated, but say one holder is selected to compete against Taylor by the Backstage Boss? That’s not technically a nomination. Ultimately, this is just speculation, and it doesn’t seem we’ll know much of anything about the twist and how it’ll work until eviction night. Hopefully, the twist is exciting and injects a little chaos into the game, and encourages people to rethink their strategy.

Big Brother Season 24 airs on CBS (opens in new tab) on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET and on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET. Paramount+ subscribers can check out the live feeds and get a whole lot of information about all the drama (like Paloma’s alleged cheating) that likely won’t make the episodes.

