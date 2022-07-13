What is micro-cheating?

Fast-growing Nashville hot chicken restaurant Burnin’ Mouth is set to make its official Illinois debut with a new location in Lombard, located at 203 Yorktown Center FC-8. The California-based company will start by moving into the Yorktown Center sometime this month. Then, later this year, the company will open a location in Oakbrook. This is the first of many new sites popping up across the country, including new locations coming to Irvine and Boise this month. Eventually, the company will expand further to cities such as Milpitas, Ontario, Orlando, Serremonte, and Valencia. This is very impressive, considering the restaurant first opened in Oxnard in early 2021.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO