It’s not just us who are leery of Bally’s Corp. and its ability to do something unprecedented in its history—swing a $1.7 billion casino in Chicago. The company’s corner-cutting “improvement” of Bally’s Atlantic City does not inspire confidence. Nor does a “negative” rating placed on Bally’s debt by both Fitch Ratings and Standard & Poor’s. As Crain’s Chicago Business explains, “That means that while no immediate credit downgrade has occurred, concern about the company’s finances is rising and a downgrade is a distinct possibility in the near future.” S&P cited potential difficulty in obtaining building permits, as well as inflationary pressures on the project cost: “In addition, the risks related to successfully ramping up the operations and cash flow generation of a greenfield project are high.”

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO