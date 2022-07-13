How N’Keal Harry Trade Reshapes Bears Receiver Battle

GREEN BAY PACKERS (13-5) CAMP SITE: Green Bay, Wisconsin LAST YEAR: QB Aaron Rodgers delivered a second straight MVP season as the Packers won a third consecutive NFC North title. The Packers earned the NFC’s top playoff seed for a second straight year, but again failed to reach the Super Bowl. The Packers’ season ended with a 13-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional playoffs, the second straight year they’ve lost a postseason game at home. The Packers haven’t reached a Super Bowl since their 2010 championship season, though they have eight division titles and nine playoff berths in the 11 years since. IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: Special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, QB coach Tom Clements, WR Romeo Doubs, CB Keisean Nixon, P Pat O’Donnell, OLBs coach Jason Rebrovich, DL Jarran Reed, OT/OG Sean Rhyan, OL Zach Tom, LB Quay Walker, WR Sammy Watkins, WR Christian Watson, DL Devonte Wyatt
Comments / 0