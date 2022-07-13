How N’Keal Harry Trade Reshapes Bears Receiver Battle

The addition of N'Keal Harry to the Bears is likely to be a matter of intrigue all year because of how he failed in New England. Players who get second chances and succeed always are looked at with interest and favor. Those who have been involved with the Patriots are always scrutinized heavily. Whether Harry can succeed may depend greatly on the teaching ability of receivers coach Tyke Tolbert and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy with the Bears.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO