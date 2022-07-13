ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How N’Keal Harry Trade Reshapes Bears Receiver Battle

Wichita Eagle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleView the original article to see embedded media. If K'Neal Harry comes to Halas Hall expecting the treatment normally accorded first-round draft picks, he could be in for a rude awakening. If he comes hoping to compete on an even playing field with a crowded group of receivers looking...

Larry Brown Sports

N’Keal Harry shares 1st reaction to Bears trade

The New England Patriots traded wide receiver N’Keal Harry to the Chicago Bears on Tuesday, and Harry seems excited to join his new team. Harry reacted Wednesday to the trade via Twitter, posting a photo of himself wearing a Bears uniform along with a five-word message. “CHICAGOOOO,” Harry wrote....
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

WR N'Keal Harry after trade from Patriots to Bears: 'Let’s get to it'

Wide receiver N'Keal Harry may eventually grow to love the city of Chicago, but it was one of the worst-kept secrets in the NFL that he and the New England Patriots desperately needed a divorce this summer. That divorce came Tuesday when word broke that the Patriots had reportedly shipped the 2019 first-round draft selection to the Chicago Bears for a 2024 seventh-round draft pick.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Bears Release Player Following Trade For N'Keal Harry

On Tuesday, the Chicago Bears landed former first-round pick N'Keal Harry in a trade with the New England Patriots. In order to clear a roster spot for Harry, the Bears released long snapper Antonio Ortiz on Wednesday. The Bears signed Ortiz on May 9 after a successful tryout at the...
CHICAGO, IL
BearDigest

The N'Keal Harry Experience

The addition of N'Keal Harry to the Bears is likely to be a matter of intrigue all year because of how he failed in New England. Players who get second chances and succeed always are looked at with interest and favor. Those who have been involved with the Patriots are always scrutinized heavily. Whether Harry can succeed may depend greatly on the teaching ability of receivers coach Tyke Tolbert and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy with the Bears.
CHICAGO, IL
