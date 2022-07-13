ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenoshan of the Week: 14-year-old recognized for fundraising efforts as Wisconsin Youth HIKE coordinator

 2 days ago
KENOSHA, Wis. — TMJ4 News is featuring a segment in conjunction with our partners at Kenosha.com. Each Wednesday, we will profile their "Kenoshan of the Week."

This week, we introduce to you 14-year-old Ashleigh Ours. Ours is finishing her term as the Wisconsin Youth HIKE Coordinator for Job's Daughters International. It is one of the top three positions in the state for the youth organization and it is Ours' job to raise funds for a nonprofit charitable project.

The funds Ours raises for HIKE (Hearing Improvement Kids Endowment) provide financial assistance to families with children who need hearing aids.

The Harborside Academy set a goal of raising $5,000, but has surpassed that with $6,100. Now she hopes to raise $8,000 before her term ends next month.

