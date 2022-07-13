ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anime Interviews: Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen, Trigun Stampede, and Spy x Family

By Megan Peters
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnime has never been bigger than it is today, and the industry has a slew of high-profile series to thank for its success. While hits like Attack on Titan are ready to wrap up, others are just starting to make their way to fans. Titles like Jujutsu Kaisen and Spy x...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

ComicBook

Fairy Tail Cosplay Spotlights Lucy's Taurus Makeover

Fairy Tail debuted all sorts of cool looks for Lucy Heartfilia over the course of its anime and manga runs, and one awesome cosplay has really tapped into Lucy's Taurus form! Hiro Mashima's original manga series has become one of the most notable action manga and anime franchises of all time, and although the original series came to an end some time ago, the franchise has been living on through a sequel series, new projects and more. This is because fans really can't get enough of the main characters and their various makeovers for each new arc and fight they take on.
COMICS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Focuses on The Love Hashira

Mitsuri is easily one of the most popular Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps, despite fans of the Shonen franchise not seeing her truly cut loose in the anime adaptation as of yet. This might change in the upcoming third season of Demon Slayer as the Love Hashira is set to play a significant role during the Swordsmith Village Arc when the series returns next year in 2023 and one cosplayer has managed to perfectly bring to life using some spot-on cosplay.
COMICS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Celebrates Inosuke's Wild Side

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the biggest anime series in the world, and that means it has cosplayers spanning the globe. Whether you favor the anime's slayers or demons, there are tons of characters to tribute if you're willing to do up a cosplay. And now, one fan is going viral thanks to their uncanny take on Inosuke.
COMICS
ComicBook

Spy x Family Dub Stars Unravel the Anime's Charms and Pitch Anya's Movie Debut (Exclusive)

Spy x Family is one of the biggest series out right now, and its English dub is breaking every boundary out there. The series, which is dubbed by Crunchyroll in Texas, has pulled together the industry's best to bring the Forger family to life. This includes stars Megan Shipman as Anya while Natalie Sistine brings Yor to the screen. And after their appearance at Anime Expo this month, the pair spoke with ComicBook about the show's runaway success.
COMICS
ComicBook

One Piece Cosplay Taps Into Yamato's Strength

One Piece fans have been hoping to see Yamato become a member of the Straw Hat crew someday, and one awesome cosplay for the fighter is really showing off why they need to be on the crew permanently! Although Yamato wasn't introduced to the series until the third act of the Wano arc as a whole, fans have quickly been drawn to Kaido's son since they exploded onto the scene. Quickly announcing themselves to actually be Kozuki Oden come back to life (and even going as far as claiming they were Momonosuke's father), Yamato has made some big waves already.
COMICS
ComicBook

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Creator Celebrates Anime's Latest Anniversary

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has been telling the story of the Joestars since the 1980s with the latest anime series running for ten years thanks to the hard work of animators at David Production. At this year's Anime Expo convention, Stone Ocean revealed a new trailer for the Netflix series and creator Hirohiko Araki took the opportunity to deliver a special message to fans who have been following along with the story of the Joestars in the medium of anime.
COMICS
WWD

Hulu’s ‘Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons’ Explores Relationship Between Fashion, Power and Influence

Click here to read the full article. Victoria’s Secret’s downfall and subsequent transformation have been well-documented by a number of media outlets over the last few years.  Matt Tyrnauer’s much-anticipated docuseries titled “Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons” — which premieres July 14 on Hulu — is no different, chronicling, among other things, the “mysterious relationship” between former parent company L Brands founder Leslie H. Wexner and financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein; Victoria’s Secret’s corporate culture, and the forces that allowed the retailer to carve out such a large slice of the U.S. lingerie market (and then proceed to lose...
TV & VIDEOS
hiphopnc.com

Erykah Badu Twerks on Stage With Megan Thee Stallion and the Internet Has Jokes

Erykah Badu is the queen of many things. It appears as if twerking isn’t one of them. Well, depending on who you ask. Ms. Erykah joined Megan Thee Stallion, who’s currently touring overseas, in Switzerland recently. In a clip posted by Meg, Badu gives her best twerk take, much to the delight of all the Hotties in attendance.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Call of the Night Reveals Episode Order

Call of the Night has kicked off its full anime debut as part of the Summer 2022 anime schedule, and the anime has revealed how many episodes it will be sticking around for. While the Summer 2022 anime slate of new releases have been mostly packed with a number major returning franchises coming back for new episodes, there are just many notable anime adaptations and originals that are premiering over the next few weeks as well. One of the most intriguing debuts has been for Kotoyama's original vampire series, and now fans have gotten an idea of how long its debut is running for.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Dress-Up Darling Sparks Season 2 Dreams With Fall Anime Event

My Dress-Up Darling just might be getting ready for a second season as it has announced a special new anime event for the franchise coming this Fall! Shinichi Fukuda's original manga franchise made its anime debut as part of the Winter 2022 anime schedule and quickly became the most talked about new series of the season. It wrapped up its run without any word about a potential second season continuation, but there's a very good chance that we might get some news on a second season too as the series is preparing a special new event to celebrate the anime's success with fans.
COMICS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball's Creator Feels Sorry for One of Its Anime Stars

For decades, the shonen series Dragon Ball has been one of the biggest anime franchises in the world, with the Z-Fighters slated to hit theaters in North America via Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero this summer. To help in promoting the movie, creator Akira Toriyama explored some big changes in the movie while also expressing his sadness when it comes to the performance of one voice actor, who is making a big comeback to the shonen franchise.
COMICS
ComicBook

One-Punch Man Cosplay Puts Creative New Spin on Saitama

One hilarious One-Punch Man cosplay surprises with a creative new spin on Saitama in an unexpected way! When One-Punch Man first hit the scene, the webcomic turned manga (and later anime) really took off with fans thanks to its pretty unique hook. Imagining a hero who ended up training himself to be so strong that all of his fights end with a single punch, the series then became about all of the less strong heroes around Saitama who had been trying their best to keep themselves alive until Saitama hit the scene. In fact, it's still going on to this day in the latest chapters of the manga.
COMICS
ComicBook

Bleach Cosplay Readies for the Anime's Return With Harribel

Bleach is gearing up for the highly anticipated return for the final arc of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is the perfect way to hype up what's to come with the former Tres Espada, Tier Harribel! When thinking about some of the biggest and most well received arcs in Tite Kubo's original manga series overall, it's hard to top the events of the Hueco Mundo saga of the series as Soul Society opened up to reveal a completely new world full of enemies with the same kind of organization and power seen from the Soul Society's various Reapers and powers.
COMICS
ComicBook

Criminal Minds Revival Gets 10-Episode Order for Paramount+

Paramount+'s Criminal Minds revival is officially moving forward. On Wednesday it was confirmed (via TVLine) that the series has been given a 10-episode order. The announcement comes just a day after series veteran Joe Mantegna shared a photo of himself on a soundstage to social media teasing the series' return with the caption "Just doing a little inspection today for an upcoming project. #criminalminds". At this time, it's not clear what the anticipated debut date for the revival is.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Bleach Creator Details Involvement With New Anime's Production

Bleach is gearing up for its full comeback to anime later this Fall, and the original creator behind the series has opened up about how involved he is with the new anime's production! Bleach's original anime run was cut short before it could adapt the final arc of Tite Kubo's original manga, and thus seeing the Thousand-Year Blood War in its full form has been something fans have been asking to see ever since. With the anime's new production kicking into high gear with its intended launch this Fall. the creator has begun talking to fans about what to expect from its new release.
COMICS
ComicBook

Sasha Banks Reveals Upcoming Appearance Following WWE Drama

All signs are pointing to the fact that Sasha Banks, and her tag-team partner Naomi, have left the WWE, following a controversial walk-out prior to a Monday Night Raw. Claiming that they "weren't respected enough as the tag-team champions", World Wrestling Entertainment has yet to officially confirm if Banks has left the organization. While Banks' return to the ring hasn't been confirmed at this point, it's been revealed via social media where to expect Sasha Banks to show up next which might shed some light as to whether the popular wrestler has left the WWE and what her next steps might be.
WWE
ComicBook

Michael B. Jordan Wax Statue Has Social Media Cracking Jokes

Michael B. Jordan got a brand new wax statue and the jokes came flying in. In the image circulating on Twitter, the Creed star is pictured alongside fans. However, the statue itself is quite a bit lighter than the famous actor. This fact led a bunch of users to compare Jordan's brand new likeness to every athlete under the sun. There are jokes about Tiger Woods, Celtics star Jayson Tatum, and more. Everyone had a little bit of fun with this one. Wax statues are notoriously hard to get right, and this latest example is no exception. It's not even the first weird Jordan statue that has existed. With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on the horizon, a lot of people are wondering if fans will see the real one return to the franchise.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Top 10 Comic Books Rising In Value In The Last Week Include Doctor Doom, Hercules & More

This TOP 10 has some THOR: LOVE & THUNDER heat this week. But don't worry, we aren't here to spoil! A few less than Eight Billion Genies appear this week, muscled out by some Dark Knights. Dr. Doom makes an impromptu appearance along with the Master of Magnetism. The much-hyped new character Tosin retains a spot amongst the newcomers on the list. Dive in (carefully) into this week's TOP 10!
COMICS
ComicBook

Hit Peacock TV Series Renewed for Season 2

Peacock is officially bringing hit series Dr. Death back for a second season. Based on the Wondery podcast of the same name, the first season of Dr. Death told the story of disgraced real-life surgeon Christopher Duntsch, who maimed and killed 38 patients over the course of his career. On Thursday, Peacock announced that Dr. Death will be getting a second season, and will follow an anthology format, telling the story of a different physician.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Chris Hemsworth's Wife Wasn't a Fan of His Thor Bod

Chris Hemsworth's wife wasn't feeling all that muscle he put on for Thor: Love and Thunder. In an interview with USA Today, the actor revealed that Elsa Pataky didn't exactly love the bulging biceps on the God of Thunder. During lockdown, Hemsworth explained how he threw himself into training with nothing else to do. Most days consisted of being around his family and a variety of workouts. As a result, he showed up to set in literally the best shape of his life. It was apparent from all of the behind-the-scenes videos that the Thor star was taking this ramp-up process very seriously. Also of note were the wild workout videos from over the pandemic of him performing tasks like carrying massive trailer tires down his driveway. It's all paid off. But, the lady of the house would like him to tone it down in future effort. Hear the actor tell it right here.
CELEBRITIES

