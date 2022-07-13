ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nintendo Insider Has Disappointing News About Rumored Switch 2

By Tyler Fischer
 2 days ago

A well-known Nintendo insider has some disappointing news about the rumored new Nintendo console, sometimes referred to as the Nintendo Switch Pro or the Nintendo Switch 2, depending on what rumor you're reading. Not that long ago, in the build-up to the reveal of the Nintendo Switch OLED, there were a...

ComicBook

New PS5 Exclusive Has Caught the Attention of Call of Duty: Black Ops Fans

Call of Duty: Black Ops fans may want to keep an eye on an upcoming PS5 exclusive. Like most AAA studios, Treyarch has been bleeding talent. The latest notable departure is Tony Flame, who has left behind the Call of Duty series after spending 17 years with it, with the end of his time coming alongside Call of Duty: Black Cold War, which he served on as lead game designer. Over the years at Activision, he's worked on every Black Ops game as a designer, minus the first game, which he was just a scripter on. Before this, he had his hands on Call of Duty: World War, Call of Duty 3, and Call of Duty 2. He's a veteran developer, and going to be a big loss for Treyarch, and a big gain from Deviation Games, a recently-formed studio that already has Call of Duty pedigree. And as you may know, it's partnered with PlayStation for a new game.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Leak Reveals the Next Big PS1 Game

A new PlayStation Plus leak has seemingly revealed the next big PS1 game coming to PS Plus Premium. As of last month, PlayStation Plus is now divided into three different tiers. There's PlayStation Plus Essential, which is just normal PlayStation Plus prior to this expansion of the subscription service. Then there's the mid-tier version, PlayStation Plus Extra, which combines PS Plus Essential with the old PS Now. Then there's the most expensive tier, PlayStation Plus Premium, which is PS Plus Extra, plus access to an evolving library of backward compatible PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games. That said, it looks like the next big PS1 game coming to PS Plus Premium is from Capcom, who has been an early supporter and partner of the PlayStation Plus revamp.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Game Now 100% Free for Some Users

It's very rare for a Nintendo Switch game on the Nintendo eShop to be made free, especially compared to some other platforms like Steam. Why this is, we don't know. That said, today is one of these rare occurrences, however, there are some hoops to jump through and some strings attached. Right now, on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED -- via the Nintendo eShop -- Star Horizon is free, but you need to own Splashy Cube, Nonograms Prophecy, Nova-111, and Destropolis, all of which are a.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Xbox Series X Rumor Has N64 Fans Excited

A new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S rumor has N64 fans and nostalgic gamers in general excited. The N64 had some great games. Most of these games came straight from Nintendo, and thus it's up to Nintendo to revive and carry on these various series. However, thanks to its acquisition of Rare, Xbox actually owns a few N64-era IP. The most prominent example of this IP is Banjo-Kazooie, one of the most beloved series of this era, and a series we haven't seen since 2008, the one and only time Xbox tried to do anything substantial with it. That said, there's a growing demand for more Banjo-Kazooie as children of the 90s and early 2000s are now becoming adults with disposable income. And it looks like Xbox may be preparing to cash in on this.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to pre-order Nintendo’s Splatoon 3-themed Switch OLED

Nintendo has launched a brand new Switch OLED model to coincide with the upcoming release of Splatoon 3 and it looks almost as colourful as the game it’s based on and it’s available to pre-order now. The console features all the same specs as the original OLED with a bright 7-inch display and it’s also adorned with splashy, squid-based imagery from the original game. It includes a set of one blue and one yellow gradient Joy-Con controllers with white undersides, and a white, graffiti-themed Nintendo Switch dock as well.In Splatoon 3, players will compete in teams in a family-friendly third-person...
VIDEO GAMES
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 release date news: Here are the latest details

The iPhone 14 release date is swiftly approaching. We expect four new iPhone 14 models this year, and they will likely be available to pre-order in a matter of just a few months. Head below for full details on everything we know on the release date, the potential for delays, and more.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Apple's iPhone 14 Release Date May Be Sooner Than You Think

The iPhone 14 is expected to be the next phone in Apple's 2022 flagship line. There are numerous rumors buzzing around regarding the next iPhone's design, price and new features (maybe it'll finally be notchless with Touch ID), but at this stage in its development cycle, most leaks and rumors should probably be taken with a grain of salt. Plenty of iPhone 13 rumors turned out to be false, after all.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Apple iPhone 14: Announcement, Preorder and Release Date Rumors

The iPhone 14, the next phone expected in Apple's 2022 flagship line, has already inspired dozens of rumors about the design, price and new features (maybe it'll finally be notchless, with Touch ID). At this stage in its development cycle, most leaks and rumors should probably be taken with a grain of salt. Plenty of iPhone 13 rumors turned out to be false, after all.
CELL PHONES
ComicBook

New Red Dead Redemption 2 Report Finally Has Some Good News for Fans

A report about the future of Red Dead Redemption 2 has been making the rounds, and it has nothing but bad news. The good news is that the source has since provided a clarification that removes much of the sting of the initial report. Last week, Rockstar Games addressed the future of Red Dead Online, more or less confirming support for it is on ice in order for it to focus more on GTA 6. What Rockstar Games didn't mention was Red Dead Redemption 2 proper. There's a growing demand for the 2018bgame to be ported to PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Previously, the aforementioned report claimed that work on this port was scraped and the plans were cancelled. That said, there's since been a clarification relaying word of slightly better news.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Netflix May Be Acquired by Microsoft, According to Analyst

An analyst believes Netflix could be trying to cozy up to Microsoft for a future acquisition. Netflix has been facing some financial trouble, or at least as much trouble as a major corporation can have in relative terms, over the last several months after the company announced that it had lost subscribers for the first time since 2011. Netflix also confirmed that it expects to lose millions of additional subscribers in the coming months, something that caused concern for investors after Netflix routinely dominated the stock market for years. With that said, Netflix may be looking to Microsoft to throw it some kind of life preserver.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

How to play Xbox Series X games on your Samsung TV without a console

Samsung TVs just got a great new way to play Xbox games – and you don't even need a console to play them. By downloading the Xbox app from the newly launched Samsung Gaming Hub platform, you're now able to stream Xbox Series X|S games via the cloud. The only catch, as detailed in the official Xbox news blog (opens in new tab) is you'll need one of these 2022 Samsung TVs in order to access the gaming platform.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Best iPhone deals and sales for July 2022

Are you searching for today’s best iPhone deals? Apple is the most popular smartphone brand in the U.S., despite continued competition from Android phone makers like Samsung and Google (among many others). While Android smartphones combined may command a moderately larger global market share, no single brand alone — not even the Korean tech titan, Samsung — outpaces the venerable iPhone. It’s no secret that iPhones aren’t exactly cheap, but if you need a new one and are hungry for some smartphone deals, we can help. We’ve got a curated handful of the best iPhone deals and carrier offers right now, offering huge savings on everything from the iPhone SE to the iPhone 13. We also include savings available when you buy a recent model new or refurbished iPhone, which can be the best deals of all.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day gaming deals 2022: Best offers on PS5 games, gaming chairs, consoles and more

Amazon Prime Day will be kicking off this week on Tuesday 12 and Wednesday 13 July with its usual two-day shopping bonanza. As always, many big-ticket items will be on offer, so if you’re looking to pick up some new games on PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, or even a console itself, it’s an excellent time to browse for the best deals.It’s one of the biggest sales of the year, and the online retailer started dropping pre-Prime Day discounts from 21 June, the earliest we’ve ever seen. Amazon will be slashing the prices of everything from Amazon devices and laptops...
FIFA
ComicBook

Halo Infinite Team Shows Off Campaign Co-Op Gameplay

Following talks about Halo Infinite's co-op campaign beta, that test is finally underway now to give people a shot at playing the game's story through with others. It's being tested as part of a Halo Infinite flight similar to how pretty much every other new feature in the past has been tested, but for those who weren't able to get into the flight for whatever reason, developer 343 Industries also shared a hands-on preview of the new co-op feature to show what it'll look like and what's changed since the last time this feature was implemented in a Halo game.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Marvel Legendary Adds Black Panther Expansion

Marvel Legendary has announced its 29th expansion – a miniature expansion focusing on Black Panther and Wakanda. This week, Upper Deck announced Marvel Legendary – Black Panther, a new expansion with 100 cards that includes Black Panther, Storm, Shuri, and two other heroes. The new expansion will also come with two new Masterminds and Villains groups, which can be added to any Marvel Legendary game. This marks the second time that Black Panther and Storm have appeared in Marvel Legendary - Black Panther became a playable character in the first Secret Wars expansion while Storm is available in the Core set. To differentiate between the two sets of hero cards, Black Panther is described as King Black Panther while Storm is described as Queen Storm.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Assassin's Creed Infinity Setting Reportedly Revealed

The setting of Assassin's Creed Infinity, which is a new live-service take on the series that's in development at Ubisoft right now, has reportedly been revealed. Throughout the course of this week, we've heard a number of different reports and rumors related to where Assassin's Creed could be going next. And while some of these leaks have been debunked, one reputable insider has now provided us an idea of where Assassin's Creed Infinity could be heading.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Police

Samsung teases One UI 4.5 for Galaxy Watch4's new keyboard experience, watch face options, and more

In early June, Samsung launched the One UI Watch 4.5 beta program for the Galaxy Watch4 series. Based on Wear OS 3.5, the beta detailed several new features coming to Samsung's smartwatches, including new watch faces, a tweaked keyboard interface, and improved fitness tracking. Following a few beta releases and an exhaustive leak, the Korean giant has officially announced One UI Watch 4.5 and some of its new features.
ELECTRONICS
hypebeast.com

Pre-Orders for the SEGA Genesis Mini 2 Are Now Open

SEGA has just announced that pre-orders for its follow-up to the 2019 Genesis Mini are now open. This second version is more compact and advanced with a new line-up of over 50 games, including games from the SEGA CD era — there’s even full-motion video. Sized at 12cm...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Netflix Releases Date for Next TUDUM Fan Event

Last September, Netflix put on a new kind of virtual fan event, with the goal of bringing news about upcoming movies and TV shows to viewers around the world. It was called TUDUM, named after the sound that plays over the Netflix logo when you watch one of the streamer's originals. On Thursday, Netflix announced that the event will officially be returning this fall, and this time it will be even bigger.
TV SERIES

