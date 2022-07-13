ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spanaway, WA

2 arrested after ramming patrol car, causing 4-car crash in Spanaway

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vlyR3_0gehf86E00
Spanaway crash (Pierce County Sheriff's Department)

Two people were arrested after ramming a Pierce County sheriff’s office patrol car and then causing a four-car crash in Spanaway on Tuesday, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announced Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, just after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, deputies were made aware of two people passed out in a running car in the Starbucks parking lot at 210 166th St. South in Spanaway.

When a deputy arrived, they saw both people slumped over in their seats with drug paraphernalia next to the female driver.

When the deputy woke the two people and asked for their information, both were uncooperative.

The man in the passenger seat started the car and urged the driver to take off, according to the sheriff’s department.

The woman reversed into the deputy’s patrol car and then drove forward over a hedge and the parking lot curb. She then went around another patrol car that was parked in front of them and continued south onto Pacific Avenue.

The deputy located the car after it crashed at 180th Street East and Pacific Avenue South. The male passenger tried to get away on foot but was later detained by deputies. The woman was taken into custody next to the car.

Scroll down to continue reading

More news from KIRO 7

      

      

Two small dogs were inside of the car, the sheriff’s department said. One of them was ejected during the crash and picked up by a witness. The second dog was not found.

After running the VIN on the car, the deputy discovered that it did not match the plate and was reported stolen from Frederickson in mid-June.

The driver of the suspect’s car, a 24-year-old woman, was kept at an area hospital due to her injuries.

Two bags of methamphetamine were found on her at the hospital, the sheriff’s department said. She will be booked for first-degree assault, felony hit and run, vehicular assault, DUI, eluding a police vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, second-degree animal cruelty and several other drug-related offenses.

The passenger of the suspect’s car, a 32-year-old man, was booked into the Pierce County Jail for first-degree assault, felony hit and run, vehicular assault, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Another driver of a separate car was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Cyclist struck, killed in West Seattle hit-and-run crash

SEATTLE — A 63-year-old man who was riding a compact electric bike Friday evening near the Spokane Street Bridge was struck and killed in a hit-and-run collision, Seattle police investigators said. Officers and firefighters were called at 6:55 p.m. to Southwest Spokane Street and Klickitat Avenue Southwest for a...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frederickson, WA
Pierce County, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Pacific, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Spanaway, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Spanaway, WA
County
Pierce County, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Crash on I-5 in SeaTac causes backup

SEATAC, Wash. — A crash involving four vehicles on southbound Interstate 5 near South 188th Street in SeaTac caused a long backup on Thursday night. The crash occurred before 9 p.m and blocked multiple lanes. Several people were hurt in the collision but the extent of their injuries is...
SEATAC, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Animal Cruelty#Ramming
KIRO 7 Seattle

Apartment fire claims woman’s life

KENT, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a woman died in an apartment fire in Kent on Friday. Firefighters were called to the 27100 block of 48th Place South. A woman was found in an apartment unconscious, fire officials said. The woman died at the scene. The King...
KENT, WA
gigharbornow.org

Gig Harbor Police Blotter: Bank robbery suspect arrested

Editor’s note: The Police Blotter is written based on information in Gig Harbor Police reports. Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a suspect in two Gig Harbor bank robberies on the afternoon of July 12 near Silverdale. The same man is suspected in a string of robberies in Pierce, Kitsap and Thurston counties.
GIG HARBOR, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Starbucks
kentreporter.com

Federal Way man dies after Fourth of July drive-by shooting

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the 19-year-old man who died after he was shot on the Fourth of July in Federal Way. Matthew Saelor died from a gunshot wound to the head and his death has been ruled a homicide. Saelor was shot on July 4 and transported that night to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. After three days in extreme critical condition, Saelor died on July 7.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
q13fox.com

Body of missing 72-year-old swimmer recovered in Renton

RENTON, Wash. - The body of a 72-year-old man who went missing after swimming in Lake Sammamish was recovered Thursday evening. According to Eastside Fire and Rescue (EFR), the man was reported missing earlier that day near the corner of E Lake Sammamish Parkway NE and 29th St. Rescue divers...
RENTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Deputies investigating double shooting in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — An investigation is underway after two teenagers were injured in a drive-by shooting in Lynnwood on Wednesday afternoon. Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the 3500 block of 164th Street Southwest for a report of a shooting at around 2 p.m. The victims,...
LYNNWOOD, WA
Nationwide Report

3 people injured after a four-vehicle pile-up in Spanaway (Spanaway, WA)

On Tuesday, three people suffered injuries following a multi-vehicle accident in Spanaway. As per the initial information, the four-vehicle pile-up took place on Pacific Avenue at 180th Street South. The incident began approximately a mile north of the crash scene, near a coffee shop on 166th Street South. Officers responded to the scene at around 8:03 a.m. on reports of two people passed out in a vehicle with their blinkers and windshield wipers on. On arrival, responders woke the two people and asked for their information, but they did not cooperate.
SPANAWAY, WA
Chronicle

Pierce County Men Thought Cops Wouldn't Chase Them After Bank Heist, But They Were Wrong

Two Tacoma men were pursued and arrested after robbing a Poulsbo bank, the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office reported. The robbery took place late Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release from the office. After one of the men allegedly robbed the bank in the Poulsbo Walmart parking lot, he ran outside where the other man was waiting in a red pickup. As they drove away, the Poulsbo Police Department put out a call for the robbery with a description of the getaway vehicle. Five minutes later, a Kitsap deputy recognized the truck on state Route 3 and began to pursue it.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
101K+
Followers
119K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy