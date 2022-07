(670 The Score) For the first time since 2015, the Cubs will have a top-10 pick in the MLB amateur draft. The Cubs will select at No. 7 overall when the draft gets going Sunday, their first pick among the top 10 since taking outfielder Ian Happ at No. 9 overall seven years ago. Despite the Cubs’ lack of homegrown pitching, the expectation is they’ll take a position player, and vice president of scouting Dan Kantrovitz hinted at that being the case.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO