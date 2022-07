The "unacceptable" actions of a Little League baseball coach in Texas caused him to be removed from the team. Now, his day job is in jeopardy. Kenneth Wendt engaged in poor sportsmanship with players of the opposing team, as seen in a viral video that shows the coach bumping into players and grabbing their hands too hard. Following the incident, the Scorpions Baseball team said "His actions were unacceptable and do not align with our organization’s values. We removed him from coaching and from our club about 8:30 a.m. Sunday."

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO