NEW YORK -- Several men brutally beat and robbed a Brooklyn father in broad daylight. The man's 5-year-old son saw the attack from the back seat of their car. There are a lot of questions about why the man was targeted, CBS2's Andrea Grymes reported Friday. Grainy surveillance video shows at least three people outside the driver's side of a car, followed by punches being thrown through the window. "This is ridiculous. Right in my block," Linda Rollins said. The victim sitting behind the wheel was Crown Heights community activist Yosef Hershkop, according to friends. His 5-year-old son was in the back seat. "Their fists...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO