JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Summer blockbusters seem to be the hook to bring moviegoers back to the theatre, many for the first time in two years. The idea of walking into a movie theatre was completely taken out of the equation at the start of the pandemic when a shelter-in-place order closed them on April 1 and kept them closed longer than other spots. Three months later, they could reopen, but many didn’t. Still, some have opened up despite COVID.

JACKSON, MS ・ 15 HOURS AGO