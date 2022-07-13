ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

HOA tells Boise homeowner to take down pride display

Idaho's Newschannel 7
Idaho's Newschannel 7
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Jordan Hall’s house first appears briefly between the trees on the drive up the Quail Ridge subdivision in Boise. At night, Hall’s rainbow gay pride lights appear faint from the road because of the shining white...

www.ktvb.com

Comments / 27

No1cares
2d ago

Most conservatives are the mindset of live and let live, you can thank the drag queen story hour and other such events being pushed on children for any push back you see right now.

Reply(8)
16
Kelly Standring Ragan
1d ago

Good! we aren't allowed to display anything we want because of HOA rules, and you are not exempt because you are gay. Get over yourselves! you are not special !!!

Reply(1)
4
misosourp12
1d ago

Then go back to California where you came from! You knew Idaho is a conservative state and you weren't even targeted for what the lights stand for, you just want to create drama out of everything for attention. "Waaa poor me, look at me, I'm such a victim Feel sorry for me!!" Boo hoo!!! I'm so over these entitled Californian's trying to change up Idaho to their liking. Go back to California!!!!

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Why Rent in this Idaho City is Worth the Price

Being an adult can suck sometimes. While it has many advantages, many of us often wish we could go back to being a child and not having adult responsibilities. Working, having to make meals, having to pay bills, and all the stress that comes with being an adult aren't fun. One of the worst parts about being an adult is when you find a place to live and have to pay rent. Paying rent can be nice in terms of if something breaks it is the apartment's or landlord's responsibility, but having to pay much of your paycheck every month can be a downer. When it comes to paying rent, where you live plays a huge factor. A place near the beach or in the mountains will cost much more than a place in a city. Which cities are the best for paying rent though?
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Who Has The Best Fry Sauce In Idaho?

I've got a buddy coming up to Idaho from my home state of Texas in a few weeks and like most visitors or newcomers, the first thing he asked was: "What should I try first?" Before coming to Idaho, I had no idea such a treasure existed and I definitely did not know how huge fry sauce is here in the Treasure Valley. There are many stories about where fry stories come from but according to AtlasObscura.com, fry sauce was invented by none other than Arctic Circle founder, Don Carlos Edwards.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

More than 1,200 acres impacted by Blacks Fire south of Boise Airport

BOISE, Idaho — Multiple Treasure Valley agencies are working a fire south of the Boise Airport near the Black's Creek Public Shooting Range Friday evening. In a post on Twitter, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Idaho said it responded with four overhead units, five fire engines, a dozer, a water tender, air attack, four Single Engine Airtankers (SEATs) and investigation.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Society
State
Wisconsin State
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Society
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
Idaho's Newschannel 7

New Boise park proposed for land along road in West Bench

BOISE, Idaho — A 3-acre parcel of land along Goddard Road in Boise's West Bench neighborhood may become a "linear park." Settlers Irrigation District is donating the property to the city. It's adjacent to Settlers Canal and across Goddard Road from Capital High School. The Boise City Council and Mayor Lauren McLean will consider a donation acquisition of the parcel at the council's upcoming meet on Tuesday, July 19, at 6 p.m.
BOISE, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Republicans poised to reject 2020 election results

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Republican Party will consider 31 resolutions at its three-day convention starting Wednesday, including one already adopted by Texas Republicans that President Joe Biden isn’t the legitimate leader of the country. The Idaho resolution in the deeply conservative state that Donald Trump won...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoa#Idaho Legislature#Racism#The Idaho Press#The White House#Acc
107.9 LITE FM

The Truth is Out There… 8 Hours Away From Boise

By now, we’ve all seen the photos from the James Webb Telescope this week. The photos are stunning and now more than ever, people are becoming more open-minded to the fact that we’re not alone in this universe. According to NASA, the James Webb Telescope captured 48 individual galaxies at the same time in the photos. Even more profound? An astrophysicist at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Maryland estimates there are between 100 billion and 200 billion galaxies in our universe.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

One of America’s Best Outdoor Restaurants is Tucked Away in Downtown Boise

Everyone jokes that Idaho has 12 seasons. We’d like to argue there should be a 13th added to the count. You know the meme we’re talking about right? The one that includes “Second Winter,” “Spring of Deception” and “Hell’s Front Porch” (which by the way, is where we’re at right now.) It always makes us giggle, because there’s some truth to its silliness. The season we’re proposing isn’t silly. It’s legitimate. Patio season. It’s a real thing in Downtown Boise!
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

We Can All Agree Boise Is Not Supposed To Be In Mountain Time, Right?

If you're like me, you're probably getting ready for bed at 9pm and looking out the window and you see that it's still totally light outside. Shouldn't it be dark? Or, if not totally dark, at least a little darker than this? In June, there are nights where it's even as late as 10pm and it looks like 8pm. What's going on?
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

8 Famous People Who Graduated In or Near Boise

High school is so important to experience in life. It’s an era of discovery that will literally shape who you are meant to be in the future. Can things change and someone is completely different than they were in high school? Of course! But that doesn’t mean high school didn’t play an important role. We’re all human after all.
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
White House
CNBC

These are the 10 cities seeing the most price cuts for homes

More home sellers are dropping their asking prices as rising mortgage interest rates and inflation ease competition in the market. Some cities are seeing more price cuts than others. Boise, Idaho, took the lead in June, with 61.5% of sellers cutting their asking prices, according to a new report from Redfin.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Homedale man hooks new Idaho catfish record

HOMEDALE, Idaho — Jared Holt of Homedale has a knack for catching big fish. While fishing on the Snake River earlier this month, he hauled up a flathead catfish that measured 43 inches long -- just one inch longer than the previous record-holding fish caught in 2020, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
HOMEDALE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise, ID
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Boise local news

 https://www.ktvb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy