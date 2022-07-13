ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Jack Nicklaus Receives Major Honor: Golf World Reacts

By Hunter Hodies
The Spun
The Spun
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jack Nicklaus is officially a citizen of St. Andrews. Nicklaus was awarded the honor on Tuesday in the Royal Burgh of St. Andrews. Nicklaus is only one...

thespun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend Erica Herman Hits the Golf Course in Skinny Jeans in Scotland

Erica Herman touched down in Scotland with boyfriend Tiger Woods on Monday, supporting him during the 150th Open tournament at the St. Andrews Old Course. While arriving at the course for the tournament’s practice round with Woods, Herman kept warm in a mint green sweatshirt. Giving the athleisure a light-hearted finish were white jeans. Completing her outfit was a set of sunglasses, diamond stud earrings and a neon green handbag. Woods was dressed for the course in a white cap, dark blue Nike polo and navy trousers.
TENNIS
The Spun

Tiger Woods Has Honest Admission On His Golf Future

This could be the last time we ever see Tiger Woods play The Open at St. Andrews. Just moments ago, Woods finished up his second round at the prestigious venue. Unfortunately, he's going to miss the cut. Is this the last time we'll ever see Woods play competitively at St....
GOLF
Golf.com

‘I have hated him’: Pro shares one of the best Phil Mickelson stories

7:30 a.m., Thursday. Game 6. Phil Mickelson, Lucas Herbert, Kurt Kitayama. 12:30 p.m., Friday Game 32. Phil Mickelson, Lucas Herbert, Kurt Kitayama. Lucas Herbert had to have laughed when he saw the tee times for the first two rounds of this year’s Open Championship. He was being grouped with the man he had hated for over a decade. And it wasn’t Kurt Kitayama.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Nicklaus
Golf.com

Here’s why John Daly is wearing a Masters logo at the Open Championship

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — John Daly had an eclectic mix of logos on his gray pullover in the first round of the Open Championship: Trump on his right sleeve, Ohio-based Wentz Financial Group on his right chest, California-based Mark Christopher Auto Center on his left chest. There was one...
GOLF
The Associated Press

Annika Sorenstam back on top of LPGA Tour leaderboard

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam was back on top of an LPGA Tour leaderboard Wednesday, teaming with Madelene Sagstrom in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational. Sorenstam and Sagstrom shot a 5-under 65 in alternate-shot play at Midland Country Club for a share of the first-round lead with fellow late starters Pauline Roussin and Dewi Weber. “It is different because it’s a team format,” Sorenstam said. “I have a great partner. I mean, I guess, I really don’t think about it, but it’s nice to see your name on the board somewhere. I just try to focus on my game and do what I can with the skill set I have today.” The 51-year-old Sorenstam is making her second LPGA Tour start of the year and only her third since retiring after the 2008 season. The teams will play better ball Thursday and Saturday and alternate shot again Friday.
MIDLAND, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Charles Barkley confirms future meeting with LIV Golf: 'You’ve got to always look at every opportunity that’s available'

LIV Golf has its eyes on a basketball Hall of Famer for their next addition to the broadcast lineup. Charles Barkley, an 11-time All-Star in the NBA and current analyst for TNT, recently said on the Pat McAfee Show in regards to PGA Tour players taking LIV Golf money that, “If somebody gave me $200 million I’d kill a relative.”
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Rory McIlroy tips his cap to Tiger Woods as he plays 18 (possibly for the last time) at St. Andrews

Like many kids his age, Rory McIlroy’s hero growing up was Tiger Woods. He wore Nike, played aggressively, and imagined winning every major championship. Now, a few decades later, they’re great friends and, arguably, the two most prominent names in the sport. They even spent a few days last week playing golf in Ireland preparing for the Open.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf World#St Andrews#Americans
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods reacts to incredible ovation he got on 18 at St. Andrews

Tiger Woods could not help himself but break down a bit emotionally as he walked the 18th fairway Friday. Woods knew what the rest of us were already thinking, but didn’t want to admit. This might very well be the final time we see Woods walking The Old Course at St. Andrews. Woods missed the cut at The Open Championship for the second straight time, finishing with a 9-over for the tournament.
GOLF
Golf Digest

British Open 2022: Phil Mickelson says he’s ‘ecstatic.’ His demeanor suggests otherwise

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — All week in the run-up to the 150th Open Championship, Phil Mickelson has been following the worst advice in golf: keep your head down. So no Champions Dinner for the 2013 Open winner. No posing with the other Champion Golfers of the Year for the traditional photograph in front of the R&A clubhouse. No interaction with the media. No anything really, his mantra clear: stay out of the way as much as possible.
GOLF
People

Who Is Justin Thomas' Fiancée? All About Jillian Wisniewski

Justin Thomas has a lot to celebrate. Not only did he win the 2022 PGA Championship in May, but the golf pro is also in the midst of planning a wedding. Thomas and his girlfriend of five years, Jillian Wisniewski, got engaged in November 2021, and as the golfer told PEOPLE in March 2022, he's more than happy to let Wisniewski take the lead.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
GolfWRX

Ian Poulter booed for second straight day at the Open

Yesterday, LIV Golf defector Ian Poulter was booed when introduced at the first tee of the 150th Open Championship. After the round, Poulter’s interview was a bit strange. Despite the booing being quite clear, the 46-year-old claimed to not have heard them. “Didn’t hear one. I actually thought I...
GOLF
thecomeback.com

LIV golfers voice frustrations with British Open treatment

One of golf’s most prestigious events is set to kick off on Thursday with the British Open, and the major topic surrounding the event has been the 23 LIV Golf players who are in the field. LIV has been the talking point of the sport for months now so...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Fred Couples on Tiger Woods chances at 150th Open: "He knows he can win"

Former Masters champion and World No.1 Fred Couples believes Tiger Woods knows he can win The 150th Open Championship at St Andrews this week. Speaking on his Fred Couples Radio Show on Sirius XM, the popular American revealed he speaks to Woods every day and was encouraged by the way the 15-time major champion was talking about his game.
GOLF
Golf Digest

British Open 2022: John Daly strutting around the Old Course in Hooters pants will make you proud to be an American

Earlier this year, we brought you news of lil’ John Daly’s NIL deal with Hooters. It was a match made in heaven, a reunion of America’s two first families at long last, and Big John wasted no time making the most of the fertile new partnership. First, he was seen ducking the media and b-lining straight for the nearest Hooters/casino following his first round at Southern Hills back in May.
GOLF
The Spun

Tiger Woods Has Telling Comment About Score He Needs Friday

Tiger Woods' return to The Open Championship didn't go as planned on Thursday. He started his first three holes with three consecutive bogeys and finished the day at 6-over par. He's currently tied for 146th heading into the second round on Friday. He has to be a lot better on...
GOLF
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
571K+
Followers
67K+
Post
315M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy