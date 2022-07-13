APPLEGATE RECOVERY BLAKESLEE HOSTS OPEN HOUSE AND RIBBON CUTTING

Meetings are underway to prepare for the nation’s largest free music festival. BETHLEHEM, Pa.— Since the first Musikfest in 1984, Volunteers have been the heart, soul, and backbone of the festival. From logistics to the production aspects of the festival, volunteers make sure the festival runs smoothly, keeping musical acts on time and audience members happy. Every year volunteer groups are tasked with a unique set of responsibilities to help bring life to Musikfest whether it’s building stages, assisting fans or tapping kegs of cold beer, every role is important for a successful and fun ‘fest. Staging volunteers work tirelessly behind the scenes to corralling musicians, setting up each act’s equipment, taking it back down and an extremely long list of other backstage mayhem managing details that makes over 500 performances in 11 days seem easy.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO