ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blakeslee, PA

APPLEGATE RECOVERY BLAKESLEE HOSTS OPEN HOUSE AND RIBBON CUTTING

By The Valley Ledger
thevalleyledger.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLAKESLEE, PA – AppleGate Recovery, the regional leader specializing in Office-Based Opioid Treatment (OBOT) for adults, will host an open house and ribbon cutting for the community and referral partners to our new clinic located at 393 PA-940 in Blakeslee to tour the facility and learn about the programs offered. The...

www.thevalleyledger.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thevalleyledger.com

Allentown Receives $1.3 Million for Traffic Upgrades

The City of Allentown is pleased to announce that it received $1,378,560 for upgrades to traffic signals at twelve intersections along American Parkway, 3rd Street, and 4th Street through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT’s) “Green Light-Go” program. The project includes installing a traffic adaptive system...
ALLENTOWN, PA
thevalleyledger.com

VOLUNTEER STAGEHANDS PREPARE FOR MUSIKFEST 2022

Meetings are underway to prepare for the nation’s largest free music festival. BETHLEHEM, Pa.— Since the first Musikfest in 1984, Volunteers have been the heart, soul, and backbone of the festival. From logistics to the production aspects of the festival, volunteers make sure the festival runs smoothly, keeping musical acts on time and audience members happy. Every year volunteer groups are tasked with a unique set of responsibilities to help bring life to Musikfest whether it’s building stages, assisting fans or tapping kegs of cold beer, every role is important for a successful and fun ‘fest. Staging volunteers work tirelessly behind the scenes to corralling musicians, setting up each act’s equipment, taking it back down and an extremely long list of other backstage mayhem managing details that makes over 500 performances in 11 days seem easy.
BETHLEHEM, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy