Rockingham, NC

Florida man, brother of suspect in custody, charged in Rockingham jewelry store break-in

By Staff Report
The Richmond Observer
 2 days ago
ROCKINGHAM — The brother of a Florida man accused of stealing from a local jewelry store is now facing charges himself.

The Rockingham Police Department on Wednesday announced the arrest of 24-year-old Sean Tyler Flowers of Hollywood, Florida, as an alleged co-conspirator in the early morning break-in at Ayers Jewelry on Rockingham Road on Sunday, July 10.

According to investigators, he is the older brother of 23-year-old Jonathan Morgan Flowers, who was arrested — along with 24-year-old Dale Louie Bennett II of Tallahassee, Florida — shortly after the incident.

Detectives were reportedly able to identify Sean Flowers as a third suspect in the break-in and he was arrested July 13 at a convenience store on East Broad Avenue,

According to a Facebook post. Investigators reportedly recovered $5,800 worth of stolen merchandise that was in Sean Flowers’ possession.

Officers responded to a call around 3:45 a.m. July 10 to an alarm activation at Ayers Jewelry.

When officers arrived, they reportedly saw a man running from the store and getting into a vehicle, which led police in a short pursuit.

Investigators say when the car stopped, the driver jumped out and ran but was “immediately apprehended.” Police also arrested the passenger and reportedly recovered more than $32,000 in stolen merchandise.

Bennett and Jonathan Flowers were both arrested and each charged with felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of burglary tools, fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, and injury to personal property.

Sean Flowers is charged with felony conspiracy, breaking and entering, felony larceny, possession of burglary tools and possession of stolen goods or property.

All three are each being held on a $100,000 secured bond and are scheduled to appear in court July 28.

All defendants facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

