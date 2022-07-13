ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burakovsky signs five-year, $27.5 million contract with Kraken

NHL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForward had career-high 61 points last season, won Cup with Avalanche. Forward Andrei Burakovsky signs five-year, $27.5 million contract with Seattle Kraken. Andre Burakovsky signed a five-year, $27.5 million contract with the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday. It has an average annual value of $5.5 million. The 27-year-old forward had...

www.nhl.com

NHL

Strome signs five-year contract with Ducks

Forward had 54 points, including career-high 21 goals, for Rangers last season. Forward Ryan Strome signs a five-year contract with Anaheim Ducks. Ryan Strome signed a five-year contract with the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday. Financial terms were not disclosed. The 29-year-old forward had 54 points, including an NHL career-high 21...
ANAHEIM, CA
NHL

Smith signs three-year, $15 million contract with Golden Knights

Forward had 38 points last season; Vegas also signs Howden to one-year contract. Forward Reilly Smith agrees to three-year, $15 million contract with Vegas Golden Knights. Reilly Smith signed a three-year, $15 million contract to remain with the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday. It has an average annual of $5 million.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Sign David Perron to Two-Year Deal

The Detroit Red Wings have signed forward David Perron to a two-year deal carrying an average annual value (AAV) of $4.75 million. During his 15-year NHL career, the 34-year-old has played for 5 different teams, he’s been traded 3 times, and he’s been selected in one expansion draft. Despite his journey across the league, this marks the first time that he signed a contract with a team other than the St. Louis Blues. In total, he signed five times with the Blues, including the deal he just completed, a four-year, $16 million contract.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Marino traded to Devils by Penguins for Smith

Third-round pick in 2023 Draft also goes to Pittsburgh for 25-year-old defenseman. John Marino was traded to the New Jersey Devils by the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday for Ty Smith and a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. The 25-year-old defenseman had 25 points (one goal, 24 assists) in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Red Wings sign Dominik Kubalik to two-year contract

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today signed left wing Dominik Kubalik to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $2.5 million. Kubalik, 26, has spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks, totaling 116 points (62-54-116) and 50 penalty minutes in 202 games. The 6-foot-2, 179-pound winger finished among the team leaders last season with 15 goals (5th), 17 assists (T7th), 32 points (7th) and 161 shots (4th) in 78 games. During his first campaign with the Blackhawks and first pro season in North America in 2019-20, Kubalik led all NHL rookies with 30 goals, recording 46 points (30-16-46), 16 penalty minutes and plus-two rating in 68 games en route to being named a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy and a member of the NHL All-Rookie Team. He also went on to chip in eight points (4-4-8) in nine postseason games for Chicago during his rookie season.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Red Wings sign Mark Pysyk to one-year contract

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today signed defenseman Mark Pysyk to a one-year contract with an average annual value of $850,000. Pysyk, 30, is a veteran of 10 NHL seasons and has suited up in 531 games, totaling 104 points (28-76-104) and 162 penalty minutes between the Buffalo Sabres, Florida Panthers and Dallas Stars. The 6-foot-1, 198-pound defenseman returned to the Sabres last season after spending his first five campaigns (2012-16) with the organization, tallying 12 points (3-9-12) and 16 penalty minutes in 68 games during the 2021-22 season. Before rejoining the Sabres, Pysyk spent the 2020-21 season with the Stars, recording four points (3-1-4) in 36 games, and also suited up for the Panthers from 2016-20, tallying 62 points (17-45-62) in 292 games. During his first stint with the Sabres, Pysyk posted 26 points (5-21-26) in 125 games from 2012-16. He has also appeared in 145 games for the American Hockey League's Rochester Americans from 2012-16, recording 48 points (8-40-48) and 82 penalty minutes.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Sabres sign trio of defensemen to 1-year deals

The Sabres have signed defensemen Kale Clague and Jeremy Davies to one-year, two-way contracts each worth $750,000. The team has also signed defenseman Chase Priskie to a one-year, two-way contract worth $800,000. Clague, 24, played an NHL career-high 36 games last season for the Los Angeles Kings and Montreal Canadiens,...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Wild Signs Forward Liam Ohgren to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed forward Liam Ohgren to a three-year, entry-level contract. Ohgren, 18 (1/28/04), collected 58 points (33-25=58) and a plus-41 rating in 30 games with Djurgarden in the Swedish Junior League in...
SAINT PAUL, MN
NHL

Bruins Sign Five Players On Opening Day Of Free Agency

BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, July 13, that the team has made the following transactions: signed forward A.J. Greer to a two-year, one-way contract with an annual NHL cap hit of $762,500; signed defenseman Dan Renouf to a two-year, two-way contract with an annual NHL cap hit of $762,500; signed defenseman Connor Carrick to a one-year, two-way contract with an NHL cap hit of $750,000; signed goaltender Keith Kinkaid to a one-year, two-way contract with an NHL cap hit of $750,000; and signed forward Vinni Lettieri to a one-year, two-way contract with an NHL cap hit of $750,000.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Palat signs five-year, $30 million contract with Devils

Forward to get $6 million annually, won Stanley Cup with Lightning in 2020, 2021. Ondrej Palat signed a five-year, $30 million contract with the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. It has an average annual value of $6 million. The 31-year-old forward had 49 points (18 goals, 31 assists) in 77...
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Domi agrees to one-year, $3 million contract with Blackhawks

Forward had 39 points for Hurriacnes, Blue Jackets last season. Max Domi agreed to a one-year, $3 million contract with the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday. The 27-year-old forward had 39 points (11 goals, 28 assists) in 72 regular-season games for the Carolina Hurricanes and Columbus Blue Jackets last season, including seven points (two goals, five assists) in 19 games after he was acquired in a trade by the Hurricanes on March 21.
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Flyers sign forward Nicolas Deslauriers to four year contract

Forward inks deal worth $1.75M annually to join Flyers. The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have signed free agent forward Nicolas Deslauriers to a four-year contract worth an average annual value (AAV) of $1.75M, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Chuck Fletcher. Deslauriers, 31 (2/22/1991), split last...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Red Wings sign Austin Czarnik and Matt Luff

Czarnik, 29, spent time with the New York Islanders and Seattle Kraken during the 2021-22 campaign. The 5-foot-9, 170-pound center had five points in 11 games with the Islanders, along with two assists in six appearances for the Kraken. He also suited up in 38 games with the AHL's Bridgeport Islanders last season and posted 37 points (14-23-37) and eight penalty minutes, in addition to 10 points (3-7-10) and a plus-three rating in six Calder Cup Playoff games. Czarnik was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Boston Bruins on March 31, 2015 and has played in parts of six seasons with the Bruins, Calgary Flames, Islanders and Kraken, recording 45 points (15-30-45) and 20 penalty minutes in 142 games since 2016-17. He also picked up 225 points (81-144-225), a plus-27 rating and 86 penalty minutes in 227 AHL games with Providence Bruins, Stockton Heat and Bridgeport. Czarnik led all AHL rookies with 61 points (20-41-61) in 68 games during the 2015-16 season and represented Providence at the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Giroux contract latest splash by new-look Senators

There is an optimistic buzz in the Canadian capital about the Senators after the moves they've made recently. Giroux, who grew up in the Ottawa area, said it helped with his decision to sign a three-year, $19.5 million contract Wednesday. The 34-year-old forward has 923 points (294 goals, 629 assists) in 1,018 regular-season games and 81 points (28 goals, 53 assists) in 95 Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Philadelphia Flyers and Florida Panthers.
NHL
NHL

Marino Acquired by Devils | RELEASE

Devils send Ty Smith and 2023 third-round draft pick to Pittsburgh. The New Jersey Devils today acquired defenseman John Marino via trade from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for defenseman Ty Smith and the club's third-round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft. The announcement was made by Executive Vice President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald.
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Coyotes Sign Gillies to One-Year Contract

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have signed goaltender Jon Gillies to a one-year, two-way contract. As per club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed. The 6-foot-6, 223-pound Gillies posted a 3.70 goals against average (GAA) and an .887 save...
GLENDALE, AZ
NHL

FLAMES SIGN FOUR FREE AGENTS, RE-SIGN PAIR OF DEFENCEMEN

CLARK BISHOP - CENTRE. HEIGHT: 6'1" WEIGHT: 200 lbs. DRAFTED: CAR - 5th round (127th overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft. HEIGHT: 6'2" WEIGHT: 191 lbs. DRAFTED: CLB - 2nd round (31st overall) in the 2012 NHL Draft. TERM: One-year, two-way contract. AAV: $750,000. DENNIS GILBERT - DEFENCE. BORN: Buffalo,...
NHL
NHL

Brothers and Penguins Forever

Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang decided against testing free agency to stay with Pittsburgh - and Sidney Crosby. After Kris Letang signed his six-year contract extension last week, he exchanged texts with Evgeni Malkin, who was also in the midst of negotiations with the Penguins. "I kind of just said,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Penguins Sign Owen Pickering to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed their 2022 first-round pick, defenseman Owen Pickering, to a three-year, entry-level contract, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Pickering's entry-level contract will begin when he turns professional. The 18-year old was selected by the Penguins in the first round (21st overall) of...
PITTSBURGH, PA

