Bakersfield, CA

Photos: Car torn in half in Bakersfield crash

By Mason Rockfellow
 2 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — A crash tore a Honda Accord in half near the bluffs Wednesday morning.

Police and first responders were dispatched to Manor Street just south of west of Union Avenue just before 8:45 a.m., according to Pulse point.

When 17 News arrived at the scene the front end of the Accord was being hoisted onto the flatbed of a tow truck while the back seat and trunk were sitting just a stone’s throw away.

When officers arrived they determined the vehicle had struck a pillar causing extensive damage, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The driver and only occupant was taken to a local hospital by a good Samaritan where they were treated for minor injuries.

Police do not believe alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash, but speed appeared to be a factor.

If you have information regarding this crash, contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

Comments / 0

Community Policy