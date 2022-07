CLEVELAND — Members of Cleveland City Council on Tuesday introduced legislation that would ban the practice of conversion therapy on children within the community. The ordinance is being sponsored by Council members Brian Mooney, Kerry McCormack, Jenny Spencer, Rebecca Maurer, and Stephanie Howse. Specifically it would prohibit all mental health professionals working in the city from "knowingly engag[ing] ... in sexual orientation, gender identity, or expression change efforts with a minor, without regard to whether the mental health professional is compensated or receives any form of renumeration for his or her services."

