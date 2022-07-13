ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

Thousands Without Power After Transformer Explodes In Berks County

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aEYq5_0gehdCcJ00
More than 3,100 Met-Ed customers from Berks County were left without power Wednesday, July 13, authorities said. Photo Credit: Pixabay/maxmann

More than 3,100 Met-Ed customers from Berks County were left without power Wednesday, July 13, authorities said.

A transformer exploded at the Hamburg substation, borough police said on Facebook.

Met-Ed estimated at least 3,128 electric customers were without service in the county as of 5:50 p.m.

Police added that Met-Ed "is working as fast as possible to resolve the issue."

Further details were not immediately known.

Anyone experiencing an emergency has been urged by the department to call 610-655-4911.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Voice

Woman Killed In Massive Allentown Blaze: Report

A woman was killed in a massive Allentown fire early Saturday, July 16, WFMZ reports. Smoke billowed from the second floor of an apartment on the 800 block of Walnut Street when firefighters arrived after 5 a.m. The unidentified victim was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead, WFMZ said...
ALLENTOWN, PA
sauconsource.com

Woman, Teen Injured in Milford Township Crash, Police Say

A woman and a teenage boy from northern Delaware were both hurt in a three-vehicle accident in Milford Township, Bucks County, earlier this week, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin announced Friday. According to an accident report shared by state police, it happened around 6:15 p.m. on John Fries Highway at...
DUBLIN, PA
WGAL

Multi-vehicle crash kills one along Rt. 222 in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. — According to emergency dispatch, crews were dispatched for a two-vehicle crash in Lancaster County. The Lancaster County coroner was dispatched to the scene for one person killed in the crash. The victim has been identified as a 33-year-old female from Millersville, Lancaster County. The driver of...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Second person dies from Adams County crash

(WHTM) – The driver in a fatal Adams County crash on June 30 has died at Wellspan York Hospital. According to the York County Coroner’s Office, Kunjihapatham Chockkalingam was the driver in a single-vehicle crash heading northbound on Route 15 just before 2 p.m. The coroner’s office says he took the Carlisle Pike off-ramp when his car left the roadway, crossed the grassy median, and overturned after hitting an embankment.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Berks County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Hamburg, PA
Hamburg, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Berks County, PA
Daily Voice

1 Killed, 4 Hurt In Crash On American Parkway Bridge: Authorities

One person was killed and several injured in a crash on a bridge in Allentown Wednesday, July 13, authorities said. Jose A. Perez, 45, of Allentown, was behind the wheel of a car that veered into an oncoming lane and struck another vehicle on the American Parkway Bridge around 9:10 p.m., officials with the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh Valley landscaper charged with home improvement fraud

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem police have arrested the owner of Lehigh Valley Curb Appeal Landscaping on home improvement fraud and theft charges. Police said in a social media post that David Grant allegedly took deposits and earnest money from several people without completing the work promised. It's also alleged that...
BETHLEHEM, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transformer#Police#Met Ed
Newswatch 16

Deadly crash in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner has been called to a crash that closed a stretch of Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County. The crash happened around 8 a.m. Friday on I-81 southbound between Pine Grove and Lebanon. The highway reopened around 1:30 p.m., according to PennDOT. There is no...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Transformer explosion causes power outages in northern Berks

HAMBURG, Pa. - A transformer explosion caused a mass power outage in part of Berks County on Wednesday. Nearly 6,000 homes and businesses were in the dark at one point Wednesday afternoon, according to Met-Ed's outage map. Hamburg police said a transformer exploded at the Hamburg substation. Most of the...
HAMBURG, PA
WBRE

Coroner dispatched to crash on Interstate 81

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Schuylkill County Coroner has been dispatched to Interstate 81 southbound for a crash that closed 10 miles of the roadway Friday morning. According to 511PA Twitter, I-81 southbound was closed between exits 100 (Pine Grove) and 90 (Lebanon) because of the crash. Details regarding the crash have not yet been […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
skooknews.com

Victim Identified in Fatal Interstate 81 Crash in Schuylkill County

State Police have released details including the identity of the victim of a fatal crash on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County on Friday morning. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Jonestown, the crash occurred just before 8:00am in the southbound lanes of Interstate 81 near mile marker 99.8 in Pine Grove Township.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Three charged for Lancaster County burglary

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Three men have been charged after a burglary in Manheim Township. Manheim Township Police say Dwain London, Edwin Rivera, and Dwayne Sherman allegedly entered the victim’s residence intending to locate and steal a large sum of cash. Police say the suspects went through the entire house and were captured on video.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Woman Shot Dead Outside Warehouse In Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County

UPPER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A woman was shot dead in Allentown overnight. The shooting happened outside the Lineage Logistics Warehouse on Ruppsville Road in Upper Macungie Township.  Police say they found the woman laying next to a shot up car in the warehouse’s parking lot.  CBS3 has also been told a male suspect ran from the scene.  There’s no word yet on any motive.
UPPER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Neighbor dispute leads to shooting in Reading

READING, Pa. - Police in Berks County are investigating following a shooting on Wednesday. It happened at 7:15 p.m. in the 600 block of N. Front St. Officials say when officers arrived they found Israel Rosario Ramirez at the location suffering from a gunshot wound to the right foot. There was a neighbor dispute over an unknown matter, authorities report.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

1 dead, several hurt in violent crash on American Parkway bridge in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - One person is dead after a head-on crash in Allentown. Two vehicles crashed head-on just after 9 p.m. Wednesday on the American Parkway bridge, according to the Lehigh County coroner's office. Initial reports indicated several people were rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Jose Perez, 45,...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Support Surges For Northampton County Couple, 4 Kids Left Homeless After Devastating Blaze

Support is on the rise for a beloved Northampton County couple and their four children who were left homeless following a devastating fire on the Fourth of July. Rene and Barry Shook were relaxing with their children, four dogs, and two cats when they heard a loud noise and found their “entire porch engulfed in flames,” according to a GoFundMe launched for their support.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
314K+
Followers
47K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy