Thousands Without Power After Transformer Explodes In Berks County

More than 3,100 Met-Ed customers from Berks County were left without power Wednesday, July 13, authorities said.

A transformer exploded at the Hamburg substation, borough police said on Facebook.

Met-Ed estimated at least 3,128 electric customers were without service in the county as of 5:50 p.m.

Police added that Met-Ed "is working as fast as possible to resolve the issue."

Further details were not immediately known.

Anyone experiencing an emergency has been urged by the department to call 610-655-4911.

