Wichita Falls, TX

Bakery owned by teen to celebrate Christmas in July

By Kaylin McGlothen
 2 days ago
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’ve been looking for the perfect place to satisfy your sweet tooth, look no further.

You can get every treat imaginable, from cookies and cobblers to candy and cupcakes, at local bakery In the Mix Dessert Shoppe, and the sweetest part is: the owner is only 17 years old.

Abigail Cardona realized at a young age that she enjoyed baking, but it was always just a hobby. She never thought she’d end up opening up her own storefront.

“One day I wanted to make cupcakes for my mom,” Cardona said. “They turned out pretty good, and I realized I love doing this, so I said, ‘Let’s start a business.'”

About two years ago, she and her mom started selling their sweet treats at the farmers market and quickly began to realize they’d need more space to showcase all they had to offer.

“We were outgrowing our space,” Monica Veretto, Abigail’s mom, said. “We had a double space, and we were out growing it, and we could only sell so much. So we decided to start looking for locations.”

Cardona sells everything from candy to cobbler, and she has roughly 15 flavors of cupcakes to choose from.

“Our menu rotates every week, so a couple of our cookies will change,” Veretto said. “Like this week is Christmas in July, so we have Christmas-flavored cookies and gingerbread. We’ll change out the flavors of cobblers and cupcakes every week, so it’s something like if you came last week and you come this week, it’s going to be different.”

Veretto said her biggest goal was to just support her daughter’s dream.

“A lot of times kids don’t think they can do much but go to school, but I saw the drive in her,” Veretto said. “I saw the passion that she had.”

The shop features a “Give Back Board”, where customers can purchase sweets to pass on to other customers in need.

If you aren’t sure what to choose, there are a few fan favorites that might make your mouth water.

“Our pumpkin sopapilla cheesecake cookies,” Cardona said. “It’s a soft pumpkin cookie with cream cheese on the inside rolled in brown sugar and cinnamon.”

This Saturday, July 16, they are celebrating Christmas in July at In the Mix. They’re bringing Santa in from vacation with fun activities for the family from 1 to 3 p.m.

Their store is located at 2444 Glenda Drive in Wichita Falls. Find more information about the shop on their Facebook page.

