MCFARLAND, Wis. — Brooks Michael Manzeck, age 4, of McFarland, Wis., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, surrounded by his dad, mom, and big brother. Brooks was born on May 23, 2018, to Christopher and Kelly (Eickert) Manzeck in Madison, Wis. The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Brooks. With his beloved raccoon in tow, Brooks filled his days swinging in the backyard, driving his blue tractor around the block, and taking bike rides or walks to keep tabs on the neighborhood and progress being made at nearby construction sites. He loved squishes, stickers, playdoh, building LEGO, reading, and making sure his big brother followed the rules. His larger-than-life personality and animated giggle were contagious.

MCFARLAND, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO