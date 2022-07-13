ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Runway at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport open again after aircraft incident

By Meridith Depping KFBB Digital Producer
Inside Nova
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOZEMAN, Mont. - The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport’s runway is open again after an incident...

www.insidenova.com

Comments / 0

Related
96.7 KISS FM

Is This The Best Outdoor Dining Experience in Montana?

When you go out for a delicious meal, sometimes having dinner outside can add to the atmosphere. Lovefood made a list of the Best Restaurant for Outdoor Dining in Every State, and the spot in Montana is down the road from Bozeman. Outdoor dining can make the ambiance of the meal even more stellar. So what is the best outdoor dining in Montana?
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Seven Empty Buildings and Spaces in the Bozeman Area

Folks might think space in Bozeman is dwindling, but there are still several spaces in the city that are in prime positions to either be developed or moved into these spots. Many folks think that Bozeman is growing too fast, but you might not realize some open spaces and buildings are ready for something new to come in and flourish.
BOZEMAN, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bozeman, MT
Lifestyle
Local
Montana Lifestyle
City
Bozeman, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

5 Unbiased Reasons Why Bozeman Is Better Than Missoula.

Here in Montana, there are a few premier places to live. Two of those are Bozeman and Missoula. Of course, these two cities have a long history of rivalry, especially when it comes to sports. I mean, there is nothing bigger in Montana than Cat/Griz, right?. Having said that, which...
BOZEMAN, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Montana’s Oldest Bar Contains a Beautiful Slice of the Old West

If you're ever out in Southwestern Montana this summer, you may find yourself in Virginia City. The first capital of Montana is still bustling today as a tourist destination that gives them a slice of Western life. One of the best destinations in Virginia City is the oldest bar in Montana. You'll be transported to the Old West as soon as you walk through their doors.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aircraft
NBCMontana

Anaconda woman dead after crash in Jefferson Co.

MISSOULA, Mont. — A 27-year-old woman from Anaconda is dead after a crash in Jefferson County around 4 a.m. Tuesday. The vehicle was headed west on Interstate 90 when it veered off the left side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll multiple times. The...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MT
KBZK News

USPS on Baxter Lane facing backlash due to missing and late packages

Bozeman Resident Mike Connell is just another person frustrated with the USPS on Baxter Lane. “For the last three days, no mail—period. So, it’s really frustrating and I know the old excuse, we don’t have enough help,” says Connell. “My mail has been very sporadic. Sometimes it doesn’t come, or the next morning I’ll find it when I get my newspaper.”
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Crews put out football field-sized fire in Gallatin Co.

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Central Valley Fire District responded to a reported wildland and grass fire at 1:47 p.m. on Tuesday. Gallatin County deputies reported an active fire the size of a football field upon arrival. The crew's investigation and a review of burn permits in the area indicated there was a controlled burn in the area and actively burning rolled bales of hay.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
KBZK News

Sweet Pea Festival cancels annual Bite of Bozeman

BOZEMAN — An annual Bozeman mainstay won't make its appearance this year at the Sweet Pea Festival of the Arts. The organization announced the Bite of Bozeman is going on hiatus this year. According to a press release, several reasons have contributed to the Festival’s decision, chief among them...
BOZEMAN, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Twitter
96.7 KISS FM

New Hotel To Open In Bozeman

Hotels make a lot of money in Bozeman every year. With year-round tourism, it's just a given. If you have driven on Baxter Lane recently, you might have noticed that something new is under construction behind the Springhill Suites by Marriott. We did some investigating and learned a new hotel will be occupying that space. It's none other than another Marriott Hotel.
BOZEMAN, MT
bozemanmagazine.com

Sweet Pea Festival of the Arts Annual Parade Gone to the Dogs

Bozeman, MT—For the first time in history, Sweet Pea Festival of the Arts is hosting a Dog Parade. This year’s Dog Parade will take place within the Festival’s annual parade, occurring Saturday morning during the Festival. The Parade follows the Sweet Pea Run and Children’s Run. Earlier this year, Sweet Pea representatives met with local company West Paw, to find out how best to incorporate Bozeman’s canine friends into the Festival. While understanding that dogs are not permitted at the Festival itself, West Paw suggested the inclusion of the dogs in the Parade and volunteered to sponsor it. The entry fee is $20 per dog with proceeds benefiting “Working Dogs for Conservation,” the world’s leading conservation detection dog organization. Sweet Pea encourages canine participants to come dressed in their most creative finery; donning the Festival’s namesake flower is a bonus. This year’s Dog Parade is a trial run. If successful, the Festival hopes to make the Dog Parade an annual event replete with prizes. Dogs must be well-behaved, able to withstand the stimulus of a large crowd, and tolerant of other dogs. For a complete list of rules and regulations, or to register your pooch for this year’s Dog Parade, please visit the Festival website at www.sweetpeafestival.org.
BOZEMAN, MT
newsy.com

Mail Piling Up In Montana Due To USPS Staffing Shortages

Reported staffing shortages at the United States Postal Service are causing major headaches for some people who say they haven't received their mail in more than a week. Multiple residents in Bozeman, Montana, spoke with Newsy about what they call massive delays in their mail service. One woman who runs a construction company says the company has failed to receive multiple payments, and she worries about her own missing bills.
BOZEMAN, MT
KBZK News

Two vehicle crash fatalities reported in Jefferson County

CARDWELL - Two people were killed in two separate vehicle crashes in Jefferson County on Tuesday. A 27-year-old Anaconda woman was killed on July 12, 2022, at approximately 3:55 pm on I-90 when the vehicle she was driving veered off the left side of the roadway. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the woman overcorrected and the vehicle rolled multiple times. She was ejected and sustained fatal injuries. Investigators say it is unknown if the woman was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Drugs are suspected in the crash.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy