Plans for Border wall construction continues at Friendship Park

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s been a three year battle to get it done, but the owners of Campland on the Bay have finally gotten permission to tear down an eyesore and build new affordable camp sites. The eyesore is an old trailer park that’s been abandoned for...
SAN DIEGO — In his latest budget, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria pledged $12.8 million dollars to repair crumbling and cratered sidewalks citywide. In the meantime, the city continues to pay out hundreds of thousands of dollars to those hurt and injured on buckling sidewalks and pothole-ridden bike lanes.
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It was once called the Salton Riviera and a miracle in the desert. The Salton Sea is different now; dead fish, decaying area, foul odor , and dangerous toxic fumes. It’s a wasteland. Once California’s largest lake, now it’s on the verge of extinction,...
This year, as has often happened in the past, many San Diegans take to wondering: Why is San Diego Pride not in June, which is widely recognized as Pride Month in the United States?. Well, 50,000 annual attendees of Pride in America's Finest City can't be wrong: Pride in July...
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Pride Weekend festivities are returning to San Diego after the coronavirus pandemic cancelled the last two years. Thousands of San Diegans will attend the parade and other events, and much of Hillcrest’s streets will be shut down to traffic. Mayor Todd Gloria and...
“To our south is the beginning of two miles of a railroad track that runs right along the very top of this coastal bluff,” Del Mar City Councilmember Terry Gaasterland said. She is pointing out the dramatic ocean view from a bluff that has grabbed so many headlines recently.
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Construction of a new kind of homeless shelter is about to begin in Chula Vista. So-called "pallet homes" are similar to tiny homes. The City of Chula vista said 66 of them are about to be built on a parcel of land owned by the city near Broadway and Main Street.
SAN DIEGO — San Diego Unified School District wants the cities of La Mesa and National City to help pay to monitor an old landfill that now sits underneath Bell Middle School in South San Diego's Bay Terraces community. CBS 8 has obtained two new legal claims that the...
San Diego County was bookended by two earthquakes just hours apart on Wednesday morning. They weren’t big — both under magnitude 4 — but should serve as a wakeup call for preparedness. A 3.6-magnitude quake struck in the Pacific Ocean south of Navy-administered San Clemente Island at...
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The next couple of weekends in San Diego are expected to be jam-packed with people attending San Diego Pride and Comic-Con. Just days before the kick-off of these popular events, San Diego County said the county is now in the high-risk level for COVID-19 due to our increasing cases.
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A Rolando nightclub that garnered numerous complaints of illegal gaming, underage strippers, and noise was shut down by the City of San Diego, officials announced Thursday. In a news release, City Attorney Mara Elliott and her office said a final judgment was obtained in a...
SAN DIEGO — Over the course of 54 hours the weekend of July 8, federal officials stopped 52 people attempting to enter the U.S. illegally at sea off the San Diego coast, including one incident with 31 people on one recreational boat, according to a press release. “Stopping these...
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The recession could wreck California’s spending plans. But what about the $100 billion surplus?. Newsom has proposed a massive spending proposal to be funded by California’s whopping $100 billion surplus. Richard Rider, Chairman of San Diego Tax Fighters, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on...
July 14-16 Hillcrest Pride Events: Pride of Hillcrest Block Party & San Diego Pride Parade. San Diego Pride Week continues with the Pride of Hillcrest Block Party and the San Diego Pride Parade at Pride Plaza in Hillcrest. The block party on Thursday and Friday will feature a drag show, DJ performances, go-go dances, free ferris wheel rides, food trucks and a dance party under the flagpole. Tickets can be found here. On Saturday, the San Diego Pride Parade begins at 10 a.m. at the Hillcrest Pride Flag with a 1.5 mile route that leads directly to the San Diego Pride Festival at Balboa Park. This year’s theme of “Justice With Joy” calls for colorful and celebratory floats that pair commemoration of San Diego’s LGBTQ+ community with appeals for justice in the constant fight for rights.
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — An Escondido resident and former U.S. Naval aviator who survived -- and prevailed -- in perhaps the longest aerial dogfight between a lone American fighter pilot and enemy combatants in history may be one step closer to receiving the Medal of Honor. E. Royce Williams,...
SAN MARCOS — Developers of the rapidly-growing North City area in San Marcos were granted the flexibility to design buildings twice the height previously allowed, maximizing the limited ground area for public open space and fulfilling their ambitious vision for the city’s downtown core. The San Marcos City...
VALLEY CENTER (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Friday for the 30th consecutive day, decreasing 3.9 cents to $5.936, its lowest amount since May 14. The average price has decreased 43.7 cents during the streak, including 3.8 cents...
San Diego’s longest-serving paramedic called it a career Wednesday after more than four decades as a first-responder. “You know, I truly loved coming to work being a paramedic,” said Craig Balderson while sitting inside a Falck ambulance. "That’s all I wanted to do." After a tour of...
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – “Let’s Go SD” was a citizen’s ballot initiative meant to impose a half-cent tax to pay for new public transit. BUT… the tax initiative failed to qualify for the ballot, and for good measure it would have hit our lowest income community the hardest.
