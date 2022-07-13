ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Plans for Border wall construction continues at Friendship Park

kusi.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Debate over how to operate historical “Friendship Park” dates back decades. KUSI’s Hunter Sowards condensed that long history...

www.kusi.com

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NBC San Diego

Why Is San Diego's Pride in July?

This year, as has often happened in the past, many San Diegans take to wondering: Why is San Diego Pride not in June, which is widely recognized as Pride Month in the United States?. Well, 50,000 annual attendees of Pride in America's Finest City can't be wrong: Pride in July...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

The San Diego Pride Youth Band performs live on KUSI

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Pride Weekend festivities are returning to San Diego after the coronavirus pandemic cancelled the last two years. Thousands of San Diegans will attend the parade and other events, and much of Hillcrest’s streets will be shut down to traffic. Mayor Todd Gloria and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Del Mar train tracks may find a more solid footing inland

“To our south is the beginning of two miles of a railroad track that runs right along the very top of this coastal bluff,” Del Mar City Councilmember Terry Gaasterland said. She is pointing out the dramatic ocean view from a bluff that has grabbed so many headlines recently.
DEL MAR, CA
#Border Wall#Border Patrol#The Wall#Urban Construction#Kusi#Southern
thedesertreview.com

More than 50 stopped off California coast; 31 people in one boat

SAN DIEGO — Over the course of 54 hours the weekend of July 8, federal officials stopped 52 people attempting to enter the U.S. illegally at sea off the San Diego coast, including one incident with 31 people on one recreational boat, according to a press release. “Stopping these...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Where is California’s $100 billion surplus going to go?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The recession could wreck California’s spending plans. But what about the $100 billion surplus?. Newsom has proposed a massive spending proposal to be funded by California’s whopping $100 billion surplus. Richard Rider, Chairman of San Diego Tax Fighters, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

10 Things to Do in San Diego This Weekend: July 14-17

July 14-16 Hillcrest Pride Events: Pride of Hillcrest Block Party & San Diego Pride Parade. San Diego Pride Week continues with the Pride of Hillcrest Block Party and the San Diego Pride Parade at Pride Plaza in Hillcrest. The block party on Thursday and Friday will feature a drag show, DJ performances, go-go dances, free ferris wheel rides, food trucks and a dance party under the flagpole. Tickets can be found here. On Saturday, the San Diego Pride Parade begins at 10 a.m. at the Hillcrest Pride Flag with a 1.5 mile route that leads directly to the San Diego Pride Festival at Balboa Park. This year’s theme of “Justice With Joy” calls for colorful and celebratory floats that pair commemoration of San Diego’s LGBTQ+ community with appeals for justice in the constant fight for rights.
Coast News

Developers get flexibility to construct taller buildings in North City

SAN MARCOS — Developers of the rapidly-growing North City area in San Marcos were granted the flexibility to design buildings twice the height previously allowed, maximizing the limited ground area for public open space and fulfilling their ambitious vision for the city’s downtown core. The San Marcos City...
SAN MARCOS, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego's Longest-Serving Paramedic Retires

San Diego’s longest-serving paramedic called it a career Wednesday after more than four decades as a first-responder. “You know, I truly loved coming to work being a paramedic,” said Craig Balderson while sitting inside a Falck ambulance. "That’s all I wanted to do." After a tour of...
SAN DIEGO, CA

